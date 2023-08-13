Photos: First Look at THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON and AS YOU LIKE IT at Door Shakespeare

Door Shakespeare’s 2023 summer season comes to a close on August 26.

By: Aug. 13, 2023

Door Shakespeare’s 2023 summer season comes to a close on August 26, with two shows running in alternating repertory. The Old Man and The Old Moon, with book, music, and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Company runs Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7:30; and William Shakespeare’s As You Like It runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 and Saturdays at 5.

Check out photos from the productions below!

“These stories fit perfectly under the magnificent maple that canopies our stage,” shares Producing Artistic Director Amy Ensign.” I hope you will join us for the final week of music and poetry filling our little forest here in Baileys Harbor.”

A joyful tale full of poetry, wit, romance, and humor, As You Like It takes us to the Forest of Arden where we follow Rosalind’s journey as she searches for family, place, and person.

The Old Man and The Old Moon takes us on sea-faring escapades, epic encounters, and musical misadventures as the play explores how far we are willing to go for the people we love, and what we might learn about ourselves if we are willing to try. 

The talented artists who take you on these adventures represent a combined 67 seasons at Door Shakespeare! You are invited to join them in celebrating the 2023 season of storytelling. Don’t delay! As the Bard says, “summer’s lease hath all too short a date.” 

For information and tickets, go to Click Here or call 920.854.7111.

Photo Credit: Heidi Hodges

The Old Man and the Old Moon

Renée Lockett and Mark Corkins

Becky Keeshin

Mark Corkins and Jonathan Contreras

Isaiah Spetz and Tina Muñoz Pandya

Isaiah Spetz, Tina Muñoz Pandya, Mark Corkins, Renée Lockett, Jonathan Contreras, Scott McKenna Campbell, Becky Keeshin, and Isa Guitian

AS YOU LIKE IT

Scott McKenna Campbell, with Isaiah Spetz and Jonathan Contreras

Tina Muñoz Pandya and Becky Keeshin

Amro Ibrahim and Gabriel Smith

Lilah Weisman and Gabriel Smith

Isaiah Spetz, Mark Corkins, and Renée Lockett

Isa Guitian and Scott McKenna Campbell

Tina Muñoz Pandya and Jonathan Contreras

Lilah Weisman, Jonathan Contreras, Tina Muñoz Pandya, Becky Keeshin, Amy Ensign, and Renée Lockett. Isaiah Spetz, Amro Ibrahim, Isa Guitian, Gabriel Smith, Mark Corkins, and Scott McKenna Campbell




