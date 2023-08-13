Photos: First Look at THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON and AS YOU LIKE IT at Door Shakespeare

Door Shakespeare’s 2023 summer season comes to a close on August 26, with two shows running in alternating repertory. The Old Man and The Old Moon, with book, music, and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Company runs Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7:30; and William Shakespeare’s As You Like It runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 and Saturdays at 5.

Check out photos from the productions below!

“These stories fit perfectly under the magnificent maple that canopies our stage,” shares Producing Artistic Director Amy Ensign.” I hope you will join us for the final week of music and poetry filling our little forest here in Baileys Harbor.”

A joyful tale full of poetry, wit, romance, and humor, As You Like It takes us to the Forest of Arden where we follow Rosalind’s journey as she searches for family, place, and person.

The Old Man and The Old Moon takes us on sea-faring escapades, epic encounters, and musical misadventures as the play explores how far we are willing to go for the people we love, and what we might learn about ourselves if we are willing to try.

The talented artists who take you on these adventures represent a combined 67 seasons at Door Shakespeare! You are invited to join them in celebrating the 2023 season of storytelling. Don’t delay! As the Bard says, “summer’s lease hath all too short a date.”

For information and tickets, go to Click Here or call 920.854.7111.