Photos: First Look at THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at First Stage

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical runs through March 10, 2024 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater.

By: Feb. 03, 2024

First Stage has released production photos for THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Adapted from the popular book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan, with book by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, the production is directed by First Stage Artistic Director Jeff Frank, music directed by Tim Rebers, choreographed by Ami Majeskie and fight direction by Jamey Feshold. 

Check out the production photos below!

Critics have called this a “thoroughly endearing family-friendly musical” (Charles Isherwood, Broadway News) with “one foot in Harry Potter and another in DEAR EVAN HANSEN” (Chicago Tribune), this “winning adaptation” (Hollywood Reporter) of Rick Riordan’s bestselling Disney-Hyperion novel is “compelling for fans and new audiences alike!” (TheaterMania). As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his trail and is on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Featuring an exciting original rock score, this musical adaptation of the New York Times bestseller is an action-packed, mythical adventure for Percy fans of all ages! Sponsored by Molitor Foundation. 

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical runs through March 10, 2024 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at the button below. Performance runtime is approximately 75 minutes, which includes a brief intermission. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 7 – 9 and 10 – 12. Please note: Due to high ticket demand, a week has been added to the performance run. Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets now while there is still good availability and best seating. 

Artistic Director/ Director Jeff Frank shared this about the play: “I’m a huge fan of Greek mythology and loved what Rick Riordan created with his Percy Jackson series. And this musical adaptation quite simply ROCKS! The writers were able to condense the epic first book into 75 minutes of powerful music, ingenious storytelling, high action and compelling and heartfelt characters. I’m looking forward to bringing the show to the stage with the same sort of bold theatricality that made last season’s production of THE HOBBIT shine so brightly. Though a book targeted at middle-schoolers, I think this is a show for the entire family!” 

ADULT CAST 

Austin Nelson, Jr. (Luke/Young Luke/Ensemble); Nadja Simmonds* (Sally Jackson/Mrs. Dodds/The Oracle/Aunty Em aka Medusa/Chimera/Ensemble); Jamey Feshold (Mr. Dionysus aka Mr. D/Gabe/Ares/Minotaur/Charon/Uncle Ferdinand Statue/Ensemble) and Matt Daniels* (Mr. Brunner/Chiron/Poseidon/Hades/Kronos/Cyclops/Bus Driver/Uber Driver/Ensemble).   

Understudies: King Hang (Understudy for Austin Nelson, Jr.); Brielle Richmond (Understudy for Nadja Simmonds); Thomas Cauley (Understudy for Jamey Feshold) and Jake Hortsmeier (Understudy for Matt Daniels).   

*Appearing through an Agreement between First Stage and Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States. 

YOUNG PERFORMER CASTS 

Young Performer roles are double cast. Young Performers in the Minotaur Cast include:  

Ben Nowacek (Wauwatosa) as Percy Jackson; Sanaiah Hibbler (Oak Creek) as Annabeth; Thatcher Jacobs (Fox Point) as Grover; Annie Sturtz (Waukesha) as Clarisse; Ginger Mai Foster (Menomonee Falls) as Ensemble/Fury/Bianca and Callee Tamblingson (Cedarburg) as Ensemble/Fury/Thalia. 

Young Performers in the Chimera Cast include: Silver Anderson (Milwaukee) as Percy Jackson; Calleigh Mills (Hartland) as Annabeth; Abram Nelson (Whitefish Bay) as Grover; Isabella Schmitz (Port Washington) as Clarisse; Ceci Cornell (Elm Grove) as Ensemble/Fury/Bianca and Evie Patrick (Whitefish Bay) as Ensemble/Fury/Thalia. 

Please note: To find which cast is performing on a specific performance date and time, please refer to the website on the show page located here: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical. 

The Artistic and Creative Team for THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical includes: Jeff Frank (Artistic Director/Director); Tim Rebers (Music Director); Ami Majeskie (Choreographer); Madelyn Yee (Scenic Designer); Yvonne Miranda, USA (Costume Designer); Maaz Ahmed (Lighting Designer); Sarah Ramos (Sound Designer); Nikki Kulas (Puppet Designer); Matt Daniels* (Movement Director); Jamey Feshold (Fight Director); Bree Kazinski (Fight Director Fellow); Kelly L. Schwartz* (Production Stage Manager) and Carrie Johns (Assistant Stage Manager). 

*Appearing through an Agreement between First Stage and Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States. 

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

Photos: First Look at THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at First Stage
Ben Nowacek, Jamey Feshold, Ginger Foster, Callee Tamblingson, and Annie Sturtz

Photos: First Look at THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at First Stage
Nadja Simmonds, Austin Nelson, Jr., and cast

Photos: First Look at THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at First Stage
Nadja Simmonds

Photos: First Look at THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at First Stage
Sanaiah Hibbler and Ben Nowacek

Photos: First Look at THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at First Stage
Ben Nowacek and Austin Nelson, Jr

Photos: First Look at THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at First Stage
Silver Anderson and Nadja Simmonds

Photos: First Look at THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at First Stage
Evie Patrick and Isabella Schmitz, Nadja Simmonds, and Ceci Cornell

Photos: First Look at THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at First Stage
Nadja Simmonds and Cast

Photos: First Look at THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at First Stage
Calleigh Mills, Abram Nelson, and Silver Anderson

Photos: First Look at THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at First Stage
Jamey Feshold, Silver Anderson, Abram Nelson and Calleigh Mills




Recommended For You