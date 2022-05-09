Photos: First Look at Angela Ingersoll in GET HAPPY at Stackner Center

Milwaukee Rep presents an Artists Lounge Live Production of Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland in the Stackner Cabaret, running through July 1, 2022.

As seen on PBS in an Emmy Award-nominated performance, Angela Ingersoll celebrates Judy Garland live in concert backed by a dynamite band featuring virtuosic vocals, passionate storytelling, humor and heart. Ingersoll also won acclaim starring as Garland in End of the Rainbow where she received the Chicago's Jeff Award and LA Times Woman of the Year in Theatre.

Get Happy is part of the Camille and David Kundert Stackner Season with Executive Producers Dawne and Ray Manista, James Phillips and Associate Producer Lynda Johnson.

Get Happy runs May 5 - July 1, 2022 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, May 8 at 7:00pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Actor, singer, writer, and producer Angela Ingersoll received an Emmy Award nomination for her performance in Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland on PBS, which tours live nationwide. She also won acclaim starring as Judy Garland in multiple productions of End of the Rainbow, receiving Chicago's Jeff Award and Los Angeles Times Woman of the Year in Theatre. Attracting the attention of Garland's family, she collaborated with Joey Luft in concert and was dubbed by critics "the heiress apparent to the Garland legacy." Other theatre includes: How to in Succeed in Business... (Hedy LaRue, Jeff nomination), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Belle, Ostrander Award), South Pacific (Nellie), Carousel (Julie), Jekyll and Hyde (Lucy, Ostrander Award), Man of La Mancha (Aldonza, Ostrander nomination), The Secret Garden (Martha, Jeff nomination), The Mistress Cycle (Anais Nin, Jeff nomination), Macbeth (Lady Macbeth, Ostrander Award), Much Ado About Nothing (Beatrice), The 39 Steps (Woman), Richard III (Lady Anne), The Wizard of Oz (Dorothy), and The Second City. Other television: 'Chicago PD" (Annie). Other concerts: The 12 Dames of Christmas, Happy Together: Michael and Angela Ingersoll, and Harry Shearer and Judith Owen's Christmas Without Tears. Ingersoll is the Artistic Director of concert production company Artists Lounge Live, which she co-created with husband Michael Ingersoll.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.