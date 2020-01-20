Photo Flash: First Look at Production Photos of Milwaukee Repertory Theater's CHASIN' DEM BLUES

Milwaukee Repertory Theater is presenting Chasin' Dem Blues: Untold Story of Paramount Records, running January 17 thru March 22, 2020 to the Stackner Cabaret.

See production photos below!

For a few brief, bright years at the height of the jazz and blues age, Paramount Records was the leading label for recording artists of color in the Midwest - and broke down small-town racial barriers along the way. Artists such as Louis Armstrong, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Alberta Hunter and Ma Rainey all recorded there. This exuberant musical celebration of some of the greatest jazz and blues music features four sensational quadruple threat performers guiding the journey through story and song.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow





