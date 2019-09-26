Photo Flash: First Look at Milwaukee Rep's THE NICETIES

Sep. 26, 2019  

Get a look inside Milwaukee Repertory Theater's The Niceties, opening the 2019/20 Stiemke Studio season. A bristling two-woman drama, The Niceties asks the question: Who gets to tell the story of America?

The Niceties will run through November 3, 2019 in the Stiemke Studio and is the setting for the fifth annual ACT II discussions program in association with the Zeidler Center for Public Discussions. Learn more at bit.ly/TheNicetiesMKE.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow



