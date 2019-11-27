Photo Flash: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's holiday classic A Christmas Carol returns to the historic Pabst Theater, November 26 - December 24, 2019.

Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

Adapted from Charles Dickens' classic tale by Artistic Director Mark Clements, Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol is a timeless story of hope, redemption and the magic of the holiday season. Featuring beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets and eye-popping visual effects, Milwaukee Rep's hit adaptation of A Christmas Carol is a holiday feast for the whole family.

Milwaukee Rep favorite Jonathan Wainwright (West Side Story, Of Mice and Men) will reprise the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, one of Dickens' most recognizable characters. The cast also features returning performers Arya Daire (An Enemy of the People, Goodman Theatre) as Belle, Christopher Peltier (Peter and the Starcatcher, Illinois Shakespeare Festival) as Young Scrooge, DiMonte Henning (Two Trains Running, Milwaukee Rep) as Fred, Mark Corkins (Holmes and Watson, Milwaukee Rep) as the Ghost of Marley, Rána Roman (In the Heights, Milwaukee Rep) as Mrs. Cratchit, Reese Madigan (Five Presidents, Milwaukee Rep) as Bob Cratchit, Todd Denning (Junk, Milwaukee Rep) as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Rep Associate Artists James Pickering (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) and Angela Iannone (Lombardi, Milwaukee Rep) as Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig, respectively.

A Christmas Carol welcomes Tami Workentin (Always... Patsy Cline, Good People, Milwaukee Rep) as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Cece Golbuff from Shorewood as Tiny Tim.

A Christmas Carol Young Performer ensemble includes local talent Amalia Cecsarini from Whitefish Bay, Casey Westphal from Waukesha, Coco Archuleta from Fox Point, Cody Sims from Milwaukee, Cole and Quinn Sison from Milwaukee, Isabel Bastardo from St. Francis, Jack Trettin from Whitefish Bay, Jakobie Jackson from Milwaukee, Liam Jeninga from Delavan, Lina Singh from Bayside, Maya O'Day-Biddle from Franklin, Phinlee Clarkin from Milwaukee, Teddy Anagnostopoulos from Menomonee Falls, Zachary Church from West Bend and Zachery, Zion and Ziva Lavoe from Milwaukee. The ensemble will include members of Milwaukee Rep's 2019/20 Emerging Professional Resident (EPR) Ensemble Alexander Hatcher, Austin Winter, Brooke Johnson, Carly Christensen, Gilberto Saenz, Isabella Abel-Suarez, Joshua Ponce and Lauryn Glenn.

Tickets can be purchased at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office, 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You