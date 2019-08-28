Peninsula Players Theatre Announces Curtain Time Shift and Box Office Hours for GEORGE WASHINGTON'S TEETH

Peninsula Players Theatre, Door County's theatrical treasure and America's oldest professional resident summer theater, is announcing new curtain times for its 2019 autumn season with 7 p.m. evening performances and 3 p.m. matinees on select Sunday performances for the Midwest première of "George Washington's Teeth," a new comedy by Mark St. Germaine. The Box Office will be open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to curtain time. The Box Office is closed, and there are no shows on Mondays.

When threatened with eviction, the ladies of the New Bunion Historical Society, a little-visited history museum, must find creative ways to lure visitors to their sleepy town. This zany new comedy follows the exploits of the struggling society to secure a set of George Washinton's dentures. Filled with false teeth, false history and real laughter, "George Washington's Teeth" performs Tuesdays through Sundays, September 4 to October 20 at 7 p.m., except Sundays, September 8, 28 and October 20 at 3 p.m.

"Patrons like to arrive early for the performances at Peninsula Players to enjoy the charming view from our shoreline location while partaking in the amenities of our Luna Bar and Canteen," said Brian Kelsey the Peninsula Players managing director. "Adjusting the curtain times on select Sundays for 'George Washington's Teeth' allows patrons to continue to savor the Players experience they've come to relish in the summer daylight hours."

"George Washington's Teeth" is an 80-minute performance without an intermission. "Weather permitting, we will have a pre-show bonfire this autumn," Kelsey said. "Patrons are encouraged to arrive up to 90-minutes before curtain to explore the gardens and grounds of the outdoor lobby before settling in for a memorable performance by our renowned artistic company."

"The Sunday 3 p.m. performance time has been popular among patrons," Kelsey said. "In past seasons we have scheduled Sunday 4 p.m. matinees around football schedules. By moving the matinee time to 3 p.m. on select Sundays it provides additional daylight travel time to and from the theater for travelers. 'Geroge Washington's Teeth' is a fast-paced, comic romp Players audiences will not want to miss. These adjustments to the fall curtain times provide an opportunity for all in the region to enjoy this comedy."

Peninsula Players is a professional not-for-profit theater that collaborates with members of Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the union of professional actors and stage managers; United Scenic Artists (USA), a labor union and professional association of Designers, Artists and Craftspeople; and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), a theatrical union of stage directors and choreographers.

Nestled along Door County, Wisconsin's scenic shore, the award-winning artistic company has been enthralling generations of audiences in its 621-seat, all-weather pavilion, since 1935, presenting hundreds of pre-Broadway tryouts, world premières, classic dramas, comedies and musicals. Patrons arrive early to relax and unwind at the theater's picturesque location before settling in for an evening of unparalleled live professional theater.

"George Washington's Teeth" performs Tuesday through Sundays, September 4 to October 20 at 7 p.m., except Sundays, September 8, 28 and October 20 at 3 p.m. Discount tickets are available for groups of 15 or more. Individual ticket prices range from $40 to $46. For more information or to reserve tickets, phone the Peninsula Players Box Office Tuesday through Sunday at 920-868-3287 or visit the website at www.peninsulaplayers.com.

