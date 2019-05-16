PTI Performs EVERYBODY At Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Everybody by Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins performed by the 2018/19 Professional Training Institute (PTI) ensemble July 18 -21, 2019 in the Stiemke Studio. PTI is an advanced actor-training program for students in 9th-12th grade who may have an interest in pursuing a career as a professional theater artist. The 2018/19 PTI ensemble features sixteen students hailing from ten different high schools who received free training from some of the top theater professionals in the world, culminating in this capstone performance of Everybody, where they will be employed as paid, professional actors.

Called "Provocative!" and "Wildly funny!" by The Huffington Post, Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is a modern riff on the 15th century morality play Everyman, it follows Everybody as they journey through life's greatest mystery - the meaning of life.

The Everybody cast features PTI ensemble members Zora Allison from Milwaukee, Taylor Barnes from Milwaukee, Isabel Bastardo from St. Francis, Travis Cheever from Oak Creek, Kamani Graham from Milwaukee, Priyanka Guptasarma from Milwaukee, Mason Hanizeski from Greendale, KyLee Hennes from Hubertus, Logan Muñoz from Racine, Bradley Nowacek from Wauwatosa, Reese Parish from Glendale and Gabe Smith from Fox Point with alternates Juliana Garcia-Malacara from Racine, Kai Catlett from Wauwatosa, and Cody Sims from Milwaukee.

Everybody is directed by Wisconsin native Ryan Quinn who returns for this third year and features costume design by Madeline Corson, lighting design by Marisa Abbott (Lost Girl, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Erin Paige (Always...Patsy Cline), casting by Frank Honts, stage management by Kyle Winkelman with production manager Jared Clarkin, Associate Production Manager Kaitlyn Anderson. The production is produced by Milwaukee Rep's Director of Community Engagement Leah Harris with associate producer Community Engagement Manager Erick Ledesma.

Everybody is performed in the Stiemke Studio July 18 at 7pm, July 19 at 7pm, July 20 at 2pm/7pm, and July 21 at 2pm. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490, or at the Ticket Office at 108 E Wells Street, Milwaukee.

The PTI ensemble were chosen out of hundreds of exceptional young talented students from all across Southeastern Wisconsin. They spent the school year training with leading theater artists including In The Heights Choreographer William Carlos Angulo, Song for Nobodies star Bethany Thomas, Deanna Myers from Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, N'Jameh Camara from Junk, Lisa Helmi-Johanson and John Norman Schneider from The Chinese Lady as well as Rep Associate Artistic Director May Adrales, Rep Director of Artistic Personnel Frank Honts and director of Everybody Ryan Quinn.

Support for PTI program is provided by funders of The Rep's community engagement initiative Mpact, which is designed to further the theater's mission of creating positive change in the cultural, social and economic vitality of Milwaukee. Mpact supporters include Northwestern Mutual, The Lubar Family Foundation, The Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation with additional support from GRAEF. The Stiemke Studio Season is presented by Ed Seaberg and Patrick Smith.

For more information, please visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com





