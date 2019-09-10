PETER, PAUL, MARY, AND FRIENDS Comes To Musical MainStage

PETER, PAUL, MARY, AND FRIENDS. Musical MainStage kicks off its fourteenth season with some of your favorite performers and a variety of folk favorites in PETER, PAUL, MARY, AND FRIENDS.

We'll be Leaving on a Jet Plane, heading 500 Miles to hear some great Peter, Paul, and Mary classics. But we'll also pay homage to legends like Bob Dylan, Judy Collins, and Joni Mitchell. Plus, we've got a protest medley with everything from We Shall Overcome to Eve of Destruction.



Three of our singers-Mike Hennes, Sara Hubertz, and Casey Olson will also play guitar-while Peggy Peterson Ryan will be strumming her uke. We've got a terrific Rising Star, Waukesha home-schooled Junior, Lily Miller. Then there's Kerry Hart Bieneman on piano, Hal Miller on bass, Tim Karth on drums, along with Bob Hirschi and Susan Loveridge providing play-by-play. So Don't Think Twice, just board the Peace Train and let's head back to all those great folk classics.

September 16 th at 7:30PM, September 17 th at 2PM and 7:30PM. To reserve tickets for the season or any of its shows, call 262-782-4430 or visit www.sunsetplayhouse.com. For group sales, contact Stephanie at 262-782-4431, ex. 291. Sunset Playhouse, 700 Wall Street, Elm Grove, WI, 53122





