Open Auditions Announced For COME BACK At WCT

Open auditions for the Waukesha Civic Theatre's production of Come Back will be held:

Monday, November 18, 2019, starting at 7:00 pm

Tuesday, November 19, 2019, starting at 7:00 pm

Callbacks, if needed, will be on November 20, 2019, starting at 7:00 pm

No appointment is necessary. Auditions will be held at the Waukesha Civic Theatre Building at 264 West Main Street, Waukesha. Please enter through the glass doors on Riverfront Street. Those auditioning should be prepared to read from the script. Please also come prepared to fill out the audition form, including all conflicts from the audition date through the closing performance. Rehearsals are expected to be Monday-Thursday December 2-19; January 6-30; and February 3-6.

The Waukesha Civic Theatre is committed to inclusive casting. Actors of all backgrounds and ethnicities are encouraged to audition. If you will not arrive at auditions until 8:30 or later, please contact the theatre before 5 pm so the director can be informed.

Synopsis:

Erin/Aaron has passed away and best friend Sky has been left with the task of finding the perfect resting place for The Remains. Sky's cross-country trip following Erin/Aaron's detailed instructions is thrown off by Erin/Aaron's parent, insisting the final resting place should be in the family plot. Through unexpected twists and turns, Sky's adventure teaches that it's not about the destination, but the journey.

All roles are open.

There are 0-3 roles for women age 20-60.

There are 0-1 roles for women age 60+.

There are 1-4 roles for men age 20-60.

There are 0-1 roles for men age 60+.

Character Descriptions:

SKY: (32-45; Any Gender) An incredibly devoted friend, willing to go to the ends of the earth (country) to carry out a final wish.

VAL: (50-70; Any Gender) Erin/Aaron's parent, desperately trying to do the right thing (but is it for their child or for them?). Sadly, it seems to be "too little - too late".

ERIN/AARON: (32-45; Any Gender) A lover of life who has experienced a rough turn, but who makes the most of what they have.

2 ADDITIONAL PERFORMERS: (24 - 60; Any Gender) Will each play a variety of roles including: Mel / Lawyer / Cop / "Bottle" / "Texas" / "Oklahoma" / "Billings" / "Davenport Cake" / "Nevada Ned" / "Arkansas" / "Mississippi" and Bruce the African Grey parrot

Directed by Mark E. Schuster, Come Back will run February 7-23, 2020, at WCT. For more information, visit our website at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





