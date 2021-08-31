Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nominate Your Favorite Salon For The STEEL MAGNOLIAS Team Truvy Award

pixeltracker

Steel Magnolias runs November 9 – December 5, 2021 in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

Aug. 31, 2021  

Nominate Your Favorite Salon For The STEEL MAGNOLIAS Team Truvy Award

Milwaukee Rep has announced the Steel Magnolias Team Truvy Awards, a campaign to highlight and uplift local beauty salons that are making a difference in the community.

The heartwarming play Steel Magnolias takes to the Quadracci Powerhouse stage November 9 - December 5, 2021. To celebrate the story of the enduring friendships of women who gather at Truvy's beauty shop in the play, Milwaukee Rep will honor four local beauty salons during the run of Steel Magnolias.

Community Members can nominate their favorite, most inspirational salon in the Greater Milwaukee area by filling out this Google Form. Applications are due by September 27 and will be reviewed by a special committee. Honorees will exemplify the values of dedication to their clients and community and a commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility.

Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling is a tenderhearted favorite for obvious reasons. In Chinquapin, Louisiana everybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy's beauty shop - where the women are all sass and brass. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are tested when the ladies face a life-changing event. Infused with heart and humor, Steel Magnolias is a hilarious story of love, loss and enduring friendship.



Related Articles View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico

More Hot Stories For You

  • Renaissance Theaterworks Announces Br!NK 2021 Play Festival
  • League of Milwaukee Artists Will Present Recent Works of its Members at Upcoming Show
  • Pink Umbrella Will Premiere its First Live Production SHINE! This Month