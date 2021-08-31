Nominate Your Favorite Salon For The STEEL MAGNOLIAS Team Truvy Award

Milwaukee Rep has announced the Steel Magnolias Team Truvy Awards, a campaign to highlight and uplift local beauty salons that are making a difference in the community.

The heartwarming play Steel Magnolias takes to the Quadracci Powerhouse stage November 9 - December 5, 2021. To celebrate the story of the enduring friendships of women who gather at Truvy's beauty shop in the play, Milwaukee Rep will honor four local beauty salons during the run of Steel Magnolias.

Community Members can nominate their favorite, most inspirational salon in the Greater Milwaukee area by filling out this Google Form. Applications are due by September 27 and will be reviewed by a special committee. Honorees will exemplify the values of dedication to their clients and community and a commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility.

Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling is a tenderhearted favorite for obvious reasons. In Chinquapin, Louisiana everybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy's beauty shop - where the women are all sass and brass. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are tested when the ladies face a life-changing event. Infused with heart and humor, Steel Magnolias is a hilarious story of love, loss and enduring friendship.