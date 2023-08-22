Next Act Theatre Names Libby Amato as Managing Director

Next Act Theatre announced today that Interim Managing Director Libby Amato has been promoted to the full-time position of Managing Director. Amato first assumed the role of Interim Managing Director in May 2023, and her promotion is effective immediately.

Amato has a nearly 20-year history with Next Act Theatre - in 2004, she began house managing plays at the company's previous venue, the Off-Broadway Theatre. Since then, she also served as a Ticket Office Attendant, Deck Captain and appeared as an actor in Next Act's 2013 production of GRACE by Craig Wright. In 2020, Amato became the company's Administrative Assistant, and from there, was promoted to Administrative Coordinator, Business Manager, Interim Managing Director and, finally, Managing Director.

Outside of Next Act, Amato has worked extensively in the Milwaukee theatre community. She served as Development Associate for Skylight Music Theatre from 2016 to 2018 and as Co-Founder and Company Director of Umbrella Group Theatre from 2014 to 2017. Her non-arts administrative experience includes work with Independence First.

Over the years, she has worked with many Milwaukee theatre companies in areas including acting, stage managing, directing, and teaching. These companies include First Stage, Renaissance Theaterworks, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Forward Theater, In Tandem Theatre, All In Productions and Milwaukee Irish Arts, among others.

"I'm deeply honored to take on the role of Managing Director for Next Act Theatre - a company that's been a professional home to me for nearly 20 years!" said Amato. "This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working with new Artistic Director Cody Estle and the rest of our talented staff to guide Next Act into a new chapter."

Next Act Theatre's staff and Board of Directors are excited to welcome Amato to this new position and to assist her in the transition.

"Libby has been a dedicated and loyal member of the Next Act family for almost 20 years," said Brooke Billick, President of the Next Act Theatre Board of Directors. "We are very excited to have Libby take on this important leadership role and we are confident that her skills and enthusiasm will continue to further Next Act Theatre's mission of providing intimate, thought-provoking artistic productions!"

Amato joins Cody Estle in the leadership of Next Act Theatre. Estle was hired as Next Act's Artistic Director in October 2022, succeeding Producing Artistic Director David Cecsarini. Amato will help oversee the administrative and artistic operations of Next Act Theatre starting with its 2023-24 season, which runs from September 20, 2023 to May 19, 2024. Season offerings include:

· SPLASH HATCH ON THE E GOING DOWN by Kia Corthron, September 20 - October 15, 2023

· THE MOUSETRAP by Agatha Christie, November 22 - December 17, 2023

· SCARECROW by Heidi Armbruster, February 21 - March 17, 2024

· THE TREASURER by Max Posner, April 24 - May 19, 2024