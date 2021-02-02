New Dates Announced for HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, and More for 2021-2022 Broadway In Milwaukee Season

Broadway will return to the Marcus Center this fall when Hamilton kicks off the 2021- 2022 season in October 2021.

The Marcus Center worked diligently with Broadway Across America to reschedule all the postponed shows into 2021/2022 including: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, MEAN GIRLS, Roald Dahl'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, CATS and AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with the Marcus Center as presenting sponsor of the upcoming Broadway Series," said Johnson Financial Group CEO, Jim Popp. "The Marcus Center is the anchor for arts and culture in Milwaukee and opening the Broadway Series this fall with HAMILTON will be a dynamic return of live performing arts for us all."

Here is the updated performance schedule for the season, inclusive of some previously announced date changes.

HAMILTON



October 12 - 24, 2021

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

November 23 - 28, 2021





MEAN GIRLS

January 25 - 30, 2022

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

March 1 - 6, 2022



AIN'T TOO PROUD: The Life and Times of the Temptations

April 5 - 10, 2022

CATS

May 10 - 15, 2022

Roald Dahl 's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

May 31 - June 5, 2022

Current subscriber tickets will automatically be adjusted to the new schedule for the six-show package and these subscribers will be given first access to Hamilton in the coming months. New season packages for the six or seven-show package will be available later this spring.

"We can't thank our subscribers, enough for their continued support and understanding" said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Marcus Center President & CEO. "We are so grateful to have them as a member of our theatrical community. Broadway is coming back, and we know it'll be worth the wait!"

The Marcus Center team is actively working in collaboration with state and local government officials on a plan to re-open following local, state and federal health guidelines. Once this plan is finalized and approved, we will share it in plenty of time prior to our first show.