Milwaukee's First Stage To Host 14th Annual Wine Tasting & Dinner In November

First Stage will host its popular Annual Wine Tasting & Dinner event on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 5:30 - 10:00 p.m. This special, adults-only event will be held at The Wisconsin Country Club located at 6200 West Good Hope Road in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The theme of this year's event asks attendees to "Follow Your Dreams." Guests will be treated to a selection of fine wines paired with a tantalizing four-course dinner. Additionally, the evening's festivities will include the excitement of a large silent auction combined with enchanting performances by talented First Stage Young Performers and more! This dreamy combination will make this an unforgettable evening in support of First Stage's mission in transforming lives through theater.

The dinner menu for First Stage's 14th Annual Wine Tasting & Dinner includes:

Salad: Carpaccio of Navel Cara Cara and Blood Orange with Tangerine, Shaved Fennel and Arugula, Lemon EVOO, Focaccia Crostini

Wine: Paired with Mionetto Valdobbiadene

Appetizer: Roasted Jack Be Little Pumpkin with Crab Risotto, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Sauce Américaine

Wine: Paired with Trimbach Pinot Blanc

Entrée: Strauss Veal Tenderloin wrapped in Prosciutto and Sage with Tuscan Demi-Glace, Gruyère, Black Truffle Soft Polenta and Seasonal Vegetables

Wine: Paired with Il Poggione Rosso di Montalcino

Dessert: Rosehip Tea Panna Cotta with Dreamy Chamomile and Raspberry Cotton Candy Sugar

Wine: Paired with Loveblock Tee

Special thanks to The Chef's Table and Chef David Magnasco for their support.

In addition to indulging in fine wines and gourmet foods, the evening more importantly is about empowering dreams and making a lasting impact. Those who attend will help support the First Stage students to bring their aspirations to life through First Stage's professional theater productions, Theater Academy classes and Theater in Education programs. Since 2009, this event has raised over $900,000, fueling First Stage's mission of transforming lives through theater.

Registration: Individual Tickets to attend this event are $250 each. There is also a "Daydreaming Duo" Sponsorship for $750. This option Includes: seating for two (2) guests at a premium table, verbal and visual recognition throughout the event; a voucher good for a pair of tickets to a 2023/24 First Stage Production; one (1) raffle ticket; exclusive invitation to an Investor Talkback in the summer of 2024 and one (1) bottle of bubbly for the morning after the event. To register for the event, please go to: firststage.org/annual-wine-tasting-dinner/

Family and Corporate Sponsorship Tables: These sponsorship tables are available for a limited time. For those interested, please complete this form, and return it to First Stage by October 13, 2023. For more information, please contact Elizabeth Anderson, Special Events Manager, at 414-267-2935 or eanderson@firststage.org.

Please note: Attendees must be at least 21 years of age to attend. Cocktail attire is suggested.

To learn more about First Stage and its 2023/24 productions, please visit: firststage.org or call (414) 267-2961.

About First Stage

Founded in 1987, First Stage is one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, and a driving force behind the creation of the best and most innovative plays for family audiences, theater training programs for young people, and education initiatives for its schools and community.

First Stage produces plays that honor the young person's point of view, include diverse and traditionally underrepresented voices and inspire meaningful conversations. First Stage has presented more than 70 world premiere productions that address important subject matters relevant to today's youth. The Theater Academy is one of the nation's largest high-impact theater training programs for young people (3-18 years old). Through a challenging curriculum taught by professional teaching artists, the Academy nurtures life skills through stage skills and includes the Next Steps Program that tailors Theater Academy classes to the needs of autistic young people. As Wisconsin's leader in arts-integrated education in schools, First Stage's dynamic Theater in Education Programs cleverly blend theater activities with standard curriculum - allowing more than 10,000 students annually to learn traditional academic subjects through creativity and self-expression.

First Stage ensures that all programming is not only accessible to its community but that it is reflective of the community it serves. In order to do that, First Stage relies on its community of donors. With an annual operating budget of $5 million, more than half of First Stage's revenue comes from generous contributions from individuals, corporations, foundations, government sources and the United Performing Arts Fund. Join First Stage's community of donors with a contribution today and transform lives through theater.

First Stage is a member of TYA/USA, the American Alliance for Theatre and Education, the Wisconsin Alliance for Arts Education, Milwaukee Arts Partners and is a cornerstone member of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). firststage.org