Milwaukee's First Stage Reveals Year in Review

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, demonstrated resiliency and creativity during the 2020/21 season, the year everything changed and turned upside down. Like arts and cultural groups across the country, First Stage had to stop live in-person performances and look for new ways to engage audiences, students and families.

In reflecting on the 2020/21 season First Stage Artistic Director Jeff Frank shared: "In the face of all of the challenges to the process of creation this past year, the First Stage staff, alongside artists from around the country, found new and powerful ways to connect with our audiences. Among the highlights at First Stage was the world premiere web series THE QUEST FOR SOLOMON'S TREASURE, written by John Maclay and directed by Theater Academy alum and Hollywood actor Jeremy Tardy. This virtual production treated audiences to a high-stakes mystery/adventure that traveled virtually around Milwaukee. The show was highlighted at a national level during a Theatre for Young Audiences USA (TYA/USA) seminar exploring new work in the digital realm and was subsequently invited to be part of the Digital Showcase at the TYA/USA annual conference."

Frank continued, "During ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND, which was on view at the beginning of the year, audiences used their phones to vote live on the choices of the young hero as they journeyed through a virtual adventure. I am still in awe of our actors, designers and staff who were prepared for any one of over 1,000 potential combinations of choices. Most recently, First Stage launched Amplify - First Stage's BIPOC Virtual Short Play Series, lifting the voices of playwrights who identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color, expanding First Stage's commitment to new play development and our mission to ensure that the stories we tell and the tellers of those tales reflect the wonder and complexity of our community. Our award-winning Young Company continued their legacy of excellence with a virtual production of TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA and a radio play version of THE CRUCIBLE."

In summarizing, Frank added: "At a time when we were faced with some of our greatest challenges, the First Stage staff responded with tremendous creativity, innovation and passion - finding ways to connect with and serve our audiences. We've learned a lot - from the nuances of filming theater to navigating livestreaming - and we are ready to take that learning forward into our future."

First Stage Board President Caryn Esten offered these final thoughts: "In a season with so much fear, uncertainty and change, I feel honored to have worked with the First Stage Board and staff this past year. I am proud of our accomplishments and how we've managed to stay aligned with the First Stage mission. It's been a remarkable year requiring constant reevaluation, reconfiguring, transparent communication and flexibility, and I wholeheartedly believe that First Stage has come out of this experience stronger, more resilient and beautifully poised for its next chapter."

