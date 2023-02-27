Milwaukee's First Stage Offers Free Masterclass And Audition With Broadway's Jack Sippel This Wednesday

Students in grades 9-12 are invited to join First Stage Theater Academy for a Masterclass with Broadway Actor Jack Sippel and audition for a chance to attend the Open Jar Institute in New York City this summer. Students must be ready to sing a 16-32 bar cut of a song that shows them at their best. Students must bring sheet music clearly marked for an accompanist to play, or have an accompaniment track. Please have a non-returnable headshot and resume prepared.

The Open Jar Institute is New York City's most Broadway-integrated actor training program providing select students one-on-one training with some of Broadway's biggest stars, directors, choreographers, agents and casting directors. Jack Sippel is a Teaching Artist with Open Jar Institute and has appeared on Broadway in THE PROM; on national tours for MEMPHIS and NEWSIES and regionally in MARY POPPINS, WEST SIDE STORY (Paper Mill Playhouse); HELLO, DOLLY!, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, TARZAN, BYE BYE BIRDIE (Muny).

Attendance is free for this Masterclass, but advance registration is required. Register online at firststage.org/theater-academy/register-for-classes/

Cost: Attendance is free

Location: Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Website: firststage.org/theater-academy/register-for-classes/

Phone: (414) 267-2970

Founded in 1987, First Stage is one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, and a driving force behind the creation of the best and most innovative plays for family audiences, theater training programs for young people and education initiatives for its schools and community. First Stage ensures that all programming is not only accessible to its community but that it is reflective of the community it serves.

First Stage produces plays that honor the young person's point of view, include diverse and traditionally underrepresented voices and inspire meaningful conversations. First Stage has presented more than 70 world premiere productions that address important subject matters relevant to today's youth. The Theater Academy is one of the nation's largest high-impact theater training programs for young people (3-18 years old). Through a challenging curriculum taught by professional teaching artists, the Academy nurtures life skills through stage skills and includes the Next Steps Program that tailors Theater Academy classes to the needs of young people on the autism spectrum and with other developmental disabilities. As Wisconsin's leader in arts-integrated education in schools, First Stage's dynamic Theater in Education Programs cleverly blend theater activities with standard curriculum - allowing more than 10,000 students annually to learn traditional academic subjects through creativity and self-expression.

First Stage is a member of TYA/USA, the American Alliance for Theatre and Education, the Wisconsin Alliance for Arts Education, Milwaukee Arts Partners and is a cornerstone member of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). firststage.org