Milwaukee's First Stage Begins New Year With THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY EZRA JACK KEATS

The magic and wonder of a snowy day will come to life in First Stage's production of THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats, based on the 1963 Caldecott Medal-winning book by acclaimed author and illustrator Ezra Jack Keats, adapted for the stage by Jerome Hairston and Co-Directed by Samantha Montgomery and Kat Wodtke. An imaginative ode to childhood, audiences will delight in encountering Peter who is eager to explore the winter wonderland outside - throwing snowballs, making snow angels and experiencing the crunch, crunch, crunch of the fresh snow. Adventure with Peter as he grows up and explores the wide and wonderful world around him! THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats is a First Stage First Steps production offered to introduce children ages 3 to 7 to theater in an engaging, interactive and lively environment. The First Steps Series is sponsored by PNC.

THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats runs January 11 - February 9, 2020 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are $14. Tickets are available are available online at www.firststage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961. Performance runtime is approximately 50 minutes with no intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 3 - 7+.

Director Samantha Montgomery commented about the play, "With SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats, we invite you to experience the sweet, fleeting moments that mark the growth and transformation of a child: first snow, learning to whistle, standing up for yourself and letting someone special know you care."

Added Artistic Director Jeff Frank, "We've been looking at this beautifully crafted script for several years, and I'm so glad that our audiences will get to experience the magic it brings this season. A wonderful blend of live action, music and shadow puppetry - the work of Ezra Jack Keats springs forth and promises to enchant our youngest audience members and their families."

The adult cast for THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats includes: Krystal Drake, Member of Actors' Equity Association, as Female Player/Mom; Austin Nelson Jr. as Male Player/Dad/Willie; Selena Deer as Understudy for Ms. Drake and Bizen Ghebregziabiher as Understudy for Mr. Nelson.

YOUNG PERFORMER CASTS

Young Performer roles are double cast. Young Performers in the Shovel Cast include:

Zephaniah Singh Ponder (from Brookfield) as Peter; Ryon Davis (from Milwaukee) as Archie; Aura Grant (from Milwaukee) as Amy; Myles Harris (from Milwaukee) as Ensemble; Allison Ssali (from Menomonee Falls) as Ensemble; Isabel Williams (from Milwaukee) as Ensemble /Pepe and Isabel Scardino (from South Milwaukee) as Ensemble.

Young Performers in the Plow Cast include: Carson Pressley (from Germantown) as Peter; John W. Daniels IV (from Mequon) as Archie; Avana Kelly (from Milwaukee) as Amy; Caleb Hoze (from Wauwatosa) as Ensemble; Alexa Crump (from Wauwatosa) as Ensemble; Ellie Elgin (from Mequon) as Ensemble/Pepe and ShaRonn Kelly (from Milwaukee) as Ensemble.

The Artistic Staff for THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats includes: Samantha Montgomery (Co-Director); Kat Wodtke (Co-Director); Sarah Hunt Frank (Scenic Designer); Samantha Jones (Costume Designer); Shane O'Neil (Lighting Designer); Kevin O'Donnell (Sound Designer), Jade Bruno, Member of Actors' Equity Association, (Stage Manager) and Eli Walker (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets are $14 - Tickets may be purchased at www.firststage.org or by phone (414) 267-2961.

Group Sales - Groups of 10 or more receive discounts off regular single ticket prices on most First Stage performances at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. Call (414) 267-2964 or email groups@firststage.org for more information.

First Stage Family Packages - any combination of tickets for three or more plays in the 2019/20 season - are on sale now. Family package prices are available at up to 50% off the cost of regular single ticket prices. Benefits include unlimited ticket exchanges, backstage tours and more.

Ticket and information: Tickets are $14. Call (414) 267-2961 or online at www.firststage.org





