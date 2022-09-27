Milwaukee's First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2022/23 Season

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community. Families can enjoy a Sensory Friendly Performance with children who need sensory accommodations, and they can share the experience of seeing family-friendly theater. First Stage's Sensory Friendly Performances are sponsored in part by UPAF Kasey's Fund.

These performances feature a welcoming environment including modified lighting and sound, modified house rules to allow additional movement or talking during the performance and available quiet areas staffed by educators experienced with the care of young people on the autism spectrum or with other developmental differences. A Social Story to outline the experience at the performance is also provided. To learn more about the Sensory Friendly Performance accommodations, please visit: firststage.org/plan-your-visit/sensory-friendly-performances/.

Tickets for the 2022/23 Sensory Friendly Performances are $10 and are on sale now. Order by phone at (414) 267-2961, weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. or online at firststage.org. (Please note: tickets for Sensory Friendly Performances held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center will have a $3.50 facility fee added per ticket.)

FIRST STAGE'S 2022/23 SENSORY FRIENDLY PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL!

Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL

Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

CARMELA FULL OF WISHES

Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

THE HOBBIT

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

Bob Marley'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

Please contact the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961 with questions or go to firststage.org/plan-your-visit/sensory-friendly-performances/ for information.

To learn more about any of First Stage's upcoming 2022/23 productions, read the full press release here: firststage.org/media/gk1f1wjl/first-stage-2022-23-season-announcement-final-5-17-22.pdf or visit:firststage.org

COVID Protocols: First Stage is no longer requiring proof of vaccination upon arrival, and masks will be optional in the theater, unless the community level in Milwaukee County is rated in the High category, as determined by the CDC. First Stage COVID safety protocols and updates can be viewed here:firststage.org/covid-19-safety-protocols/ - performances

For productions held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Security Protocols are: Upon entry to the Todd Wehr Theater, attendees will walk through a security scanner to check for any items not permitted in the building. While purses and small bags are allowed, please leave larger bags, backpacks or other items at home. Review Security Procedures at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Please allow ample time for parking and security checks before the performance.

About First Stage

First Stage is one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families. First Stage touches hearts, engages minds and transforms lives by creating extraordinary theater experiences through professional theater productions that inspire, enlighten and entertain. Its Theater Academy, the nation's largest high-impact theater training program for young people, fosters life skills through stage skills and serves nearly 2,000 students each year. As Wisconsin's leader in arts-integrated education in schools, First Stage's dynamic Theater in Education programs promote literacy, character building and experiential learning throughout the curriculum, serving over 20,000 students each year. First Stage was selected to participate in the Partners in Education program of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (2012), and was the recipient of the Milwaukee Business Journal's Eureka Award, recognizing creativity and innovation in business, education and the arts for its Next Steps program for students on the autism spectrum (2013, 2015). First Stage is a member of TYA/USA, the American Alliance for Theatre and Education, the Wisconsin Alliance for Arts Education, Milwaukee Arts Partners and is a cornerstone member of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). firststage.org.