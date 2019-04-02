Milwaukee's First Stage Announces Its 2019/20 Season

First Stage is delighted to announce its upcoming 2019/20 season. The 33rd season includes a little something for every member of the family - including Madeleine L'Engle's beloved sci-fi/fantasy adventure A WRINKLE IN TIME; an epic musical battle royale in THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS; a cup overflowing with heart and inspiration in playwright/actor James DeVita's world premiere play ALEX AND THE AMAZING LEMONADE STAND; a huge dose of holiday cheer in ELF - The Musical, which leaps from the screen to Broadway and now to First Stage; the bilingual, world premiere play ON THE WINGS OF A MARIPOSA - and so much more! This upcoming season is bound to offer the best family experiences in Milwaukee and to those Milwaukee theatergoers who enjoy great theater.

First Stage's 2019/20 season kicks off with First Steps production ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY!" running September 21 - November 3, 2019 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. These performances introduce children ages 3 to 7 to theater in an engaging, interactive and lively environment. The First Steps Series is sponsored by PNC. Based on author Mo Willems' award-winning Elephant and Piggiebooks, his cherished characters make the leap from page to stage in this rollicking musical adventure. Artistic Director Jeff Frank had this to say, "Mo Willems magically captures the hearts, minds and imaginations of young people of today. We are thrilled to bring these two best friends to our First Steps audiences in a musical that promises big laughs and even bigger heart." Matt Daniels, First Stage actor and Director of the Young Company, will direct this production.

Later in the year, First Stage will present a second First Steps production, THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats, running January 11 - February 9, 2020 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. This deeply loved story, based on the 1963 Caldecott Medal-winning book by acclaimed author and illustrator Ezra Jack Keats, is an imaginative ode to the joys of childhood. Added Jeff Frank, "We've been looking at this beautifully crafted script for several years, and I'm so glad that our audiences will get to experience the magic it brings this season. A wonderful blend of live action, music and shadow puppetry - the work of Ezra Jack Keats springs forth and promises to enchant our youngest audience members and their families."

This year's Family Series at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater kicks off with the bilingual play, ON THE WINGS OF A MARIPOSA, a collaboration with Latino Arts and the United Community Center. The production runs October 18 - November 10, 2019. The play tells the story of ten-year-old Pilar and her special bond with her Abuelita. With over three years in development,the creation of this play has also been a journey - markedby joy, heart and an amazing collaborative spirit. Author Barbara Joosse shared her book Ghost Wingswith Artistic Director Jeff Frank while they were working on a musical adapted from her DRAGON AND GIRL books - LOVABYE DRAGON. As Jeff shared the story, "I found the journey of this young girl struggling with the loss of her Abuelita incredibly touching. I reached out to playwright Alavaro Saar Rios (MOLE HILL STORIES, LUCHADORA), and he too fell in love with the story and agreed to take on the challenge of adapting it for the stage. We both felt that Dinorah Marquez, director of the Latino Arts Strings program, could be an incredible asset. I met with Dinorah, and discovered that this beautiful story that Barbara had written was set in the area of Mexico where Dinorah's family had grown up. She eagerly joined the team. One more piece of the puzzle came into place when the amazing Karen Estrada, First Stage alum and actor, agreed to direct the play. We can't wait to bring this touching, joy-filled celebration of family to our audiences. The power of the story, combined with music composed by Dinorah and recorded with students from Latino Arts Strings program, will make this a play we will all long remember." Supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Offering the perfect family holiday outing is ELF - The Musical, based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema film, which featured comedian/actor Will Ferrell in the title role. This Broadway musical will make even the biggest Grinch smile this holiday season! ELF - The Musical runs November 23 - December 31, 2019 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater and will be directed by First Stage Director of Artistic Operations Jeff Schaetzke. "Coming off the rousing success of our first full-length musical MATILDA, we decided to bring another lovable character to our stages in this full-length holiday spectacular, featuring Buddy the Elf," added Jeff Frank. "Take the movie we all know and love - add a sprinkle of infectious music and over-the-top dance numbers and you've got the perfect recipe for a little holiday magic. Hilarious and heartwarming - ELF is a perfect holiday fit for the entire family."

The New Year will begin with a fantastical adventure of a lifetime with Madeline L'Engle's A WRINKLE IN TIME, adapted for the stage by John Glore. The production runs January 24 - February 23, 2020 and will be performed at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater. First Stage Artistic Director Jeff Frank will direct. "One of my all-time favorite novels, I'm excited to direct A WRINKLE IN TIME. The adaptation by John Glore is boldly theatrical, calling for an ensemble of highly-skilled actors to craft the fantastical world of author Madeline L'Engle as Meg, Calvin and Charles Wallace journey through time and space to save our world."

Next up in the Todd Wehr Theater will be THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS, a co-commission with Oregon Children's Theatre and running March 6 - April 5, 2020. This family-friendly, fun musical tells the legend of the three great warriors who started the popular game. Oregon Children's Theatre Artistic Director Stan Foote and First Stage Artistic Director Jeff Frank both loved the book by Drew Deywalt because it's laugh out loud funny. As Jeff shared, "Let's face it - we've all had a history of playing rock, paper, scissors - so it's great fun to think about how this legendary game began. Stan and I both agreed that First Stage Resident Playwright John Maclay was the perfect person to adapt the book. As I read the book, it just seemed like something John had written. Stan brought composer Eric Nordin on board, and he has created a great blend of rocking tunes. Eric explains, 'When adapting the book, I found it to be very much like a collection of comic book heroes. Each of the many characters has their own personality, style and skills. I explored the idea that each should have their own musical influence as well. For example, Rock is patterned off classic rock & roll, Paper is patterned off dance pop music . . . and Scissors is patterned off a Latina pop star in the vein of Jennifer Lopez." Fresh off her star turn as Agatha Trunchbull in Matilda, Kelly Doherty will make her directing debut. Audiences are in for a treat as they watch this battle of musical genres on stage between three great warriors! Sponsored by The Molitor Foundation.

First Stage's Family Series 2019/20 season concludes with the world premiere ALEX AND THE AMAZING LEMONADE STAND by playwright, Wisconsin theater legend and First Stage Playwright-in-Residence James DeVita.The production runs April 24 - May 17, 2020 and will be performed at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater. Based on a true story, this play reminds us how one person can change the world, by one act, or even, one cup at a time. "This play shares the story of a remarkable young girl whose life and legacy have inspired so many others to step up and find a way to make a difference in the world," added Jeff. "We are thankful for the support of Northwestern Mutual throughout the development of this remarkable production. We are honored to bring Alex's story to the world and eager for the world to hear it." Sponsored by Northwestern Mutual.

The Foundry Stage Series will feature another new play - GRETEL! - a folk rock musical combining the tale of HANSEL AND GRETEL and VASILISA THE BRAVE (the Russian Cinderella). The production will be performed at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center (MYAC) and directed by Artistic Director Jeff Frank, running February 21 - March 22, 2020. Part of the reading series last season, audiences were enchanted by this rich and complex new work. Jeff shared, "Live music (guitar, cello and ukulele), with a small ensemble of actors and found object puppetry combine to tell a tale of adventure, loss, danger and the discovery of one's true power. Staged in the Goodman Main Stage Hall at MYAC, the intimacy of the space makes the audience experience even more exciting, and also allows us the opportunity to offer pre- and post-show workshops and discussions for our audiences, advancing our commitment to building community."

The Young Company Performance Projects for the 2019/20 season includes William Shakespeare's genre-defying tragicomedy THE WINTER'S TALE which runs December 6 - 15, 2019 and George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart's hilarious YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU which runs May 8 - 17, 2020 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. These actor-driven presentations will be performed with minimal staging and will focus on the connection of actor to audience. They will also allow First Stage's award-wining students to showcase their graduate level skills with full-length material. Supported in part by United Performing Arts Fund.

Matt Daniels, Director of the Young Company, had this to say about next year's Young Company Performance Projects: "THE WINTER'S TALE is my personal favorite of all of Shakespeare's plays. It is half tragedy, half comedy, full of music and magic, jealousy and redemption. It is one of Shakespeare's last plays, and so the language is rich, textured and complex, making it a great training tool. And it has Shakespeare's greatest stage direction, if not the greatest stage direction of all time: Exit, pursued by a bear." For the final Young Company 2019/20 offering, YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU, Matt added, "This classic American play is a flawless example of a genre we perfected in the early 20th century: The screwball comedy. It is equally romantic and wacky, and full of huge, bold characters, giving our students a wonderful opportunity to showcase their transformative skills. And it remains true to life. Meeting the parents never gets easier!"

FIRST STAGE'S 2019/20 SEASON

FAMILY SERIES at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

Innovative theater experiences for young people and families, teens, grandparents and theater lovers of all ages. Performances are held at the Todd Wehr Theater in the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 North Water Street in downtown Milwaukee.

ON THE WINGS OF A MARIPOSA

By Alvaro Saar Rios

An adaptation of Ghost Wings by Barbara Joosse

Original Music and Lyrics by Dinorah Marquez

Directed by Karen Estrada

October 18 - November 10, 2019

Ten-year-old Pilar breathes deeply of her grandmother's rebozo to relive memories of her beloved abuelita - making corn tortillas, dueling the monsters under the bed and journeying to the forest known as El Círculo Mágico. Slowly, the scent begins to fade - and with it, Pilar's memories. Amidst the monarch butterflies' annual migration and Día de los Muertos celebrations, soar with Pilar on her journey in this bilingual world premiere play, discovering that "when you love someone, they never really leave you."

Suggested for families with young people ages 5 - 17+.

In collaboration with Latino Arts, Inc. and the United Community Center.

Supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

ELF - The Musical

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin

Music by Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Baguelin

Based on the New Line Cinema film by David Berenbaum

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

Directed by Jeff Schaetzke

November 23 - December 31, 2019

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." Buddy the Elf has spent his entire life at the North Pole. When he discovers that he is not really an elf, he sets off for New York City to find his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his real father is on the naughty list and his half-brother does not even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the magic of Christmas. Based on the beloved 2003 holiday film, this Broadway holiday musical is sure to have everyone embracing their inner elf.

Suggested for families with young people ages 4 - 17+.

A WRINKLE IN TIME

By Madeleine L'Engle, adapted by John Glore

A Wrinkle in Time is produced by special arrangement with Crosswicks, Ltd. and Stage Partners.

(www.yourstagepartners.com)

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle © 1962 Crosswicks, Ltd. All rights Reserved.

Directed by Jeff Frank

January 24 - February 23, 2020

It was a dark and stormy night. When a mysterious stranger arrives at Meg Murry's home, she embarks on a wild, empowering journey of self-discovery. Joining forces with Mrs. Whatsit, Charles Wallace, Calvin O'Keefe and more, they travel through space and time to battle the forces of evil so she can rescue her father, save humanity and find herself. Propel your imagination with this fantastical adventure of a lifetime.

Suggested for families with young people ages 8 - 17+.

THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS

By Drew Daywalt

Illustrated by Adam Rex

Book and Lyrics by John Maclay, Music and Lyrics Eric Nordin

World premiere co-commission with Oregon Children's Theatre

Directed by Kelly Doherty

March 6 - April 5, 2020

You've played the game. Now read the legend of the three great warriors who started it all . . .

Long ago there lived three fierce warriors. From the Kingdom of Backyard came Rock, from the Empire of Mom's Home Office came Paper and from a messy village in the Junk Drawer Realm came Scissors. They were the strongest, smartest and fastest in all the land. Though they searched far and wide for worthy opponents, no one could beat them . . . until they met each other and a musical battle royale began to see who would come out on top!

Suggested for families with young people ages 4 - 10+.

Sponsored by: The Molitor Foundation

ALEX AND THE AMAZING LEMONADE STAND

Based on the true story of Alexandra Flynn Scott

By James DeVita

Directed by Molly Rhode

April 24 - May 17, 2020

Meet Alex Scott. She has a story to tell - about her life and her legacy, her humor and her heart. The story of a young girl fiercely determined to make a difference despite the challenges she faces. Alex's true story reminds us all that a single person can change the world - one act, or even one cup, at a time.

Suggested for families with young people ages 7- 14+.

Sponsored by: Northwestern Mutual

FOUNDRY STAGE SERIES AT THE MILWAUKEE YOUTH ARTS CENTER

Forging the future of theater through emerging plays, artists and engaging experiences beyond the stage.

First Stage's Foundry Stage Series of new play readings and professionally produced productions with associated workshops, extended talkbacks and more - promises to spark conversations and deepen the shared theater experience. The Foundry Stage Series is held at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, providing an intimate performance venue and workshop space, with free street and surface lot parking.

Family Theater Workshops for GRETEL! will take place in conjunction with our Saturday matinee performances, from 2:30 - 3:15 p.m. at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. Participation in these workshops is free with tickets to the Saturday 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. performances.

GRETEL!

A New Musical by Jason Tremblay

With Suzan Zeder

Music and Lyrics by Jenn Hartmann Luck

Additional Lyrics by Jason Tremblay and Suzan Zeder

Directed by Jeff Frank

February 21 - March 22, 2020

Her mother is gone. Her father is absent. Her stepmother and stepsister berate her and waste all of their food. But with a gift from her mother and hope in her heart, Gretel heads into the wilderness to find Baba Yaga - and discovers more than she could have ever imagined. With live folk rock music and a style that embraces the storytelling nature of theater - this musical for the entire family is not to be missed.

Suggested for families with young people ages 8 - 15+.

FIRST STEPS SERIES AT THE MILWAUKEE YOUTH ARTS CENTER

These performances introduce children ages 3 to 7 to theater in an engaging, interactive and lively environment. The First Steps Series is sponsored by PNC.

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY!"

Based on the Elephant & Piggie books by Mo Willems

Published by Hyperion Books for Children

Book and lyrics by Mo Willems

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Directed by Matt Daniels

September 21 - November 3, 2019

When Elephant Gerald and Piggie the Pig get together, anything is possible. These two pals and their devotion to each other through ups and downs will remind you of how good it feels to put friends first. Bring your "bestus" friends and share in all of the pachydermal peril and swiney suspense as Mo Willems' cherished characters make the leap from page to stage in this rollicking musical adventure.

Suggested for families with young people ages 3- 7+.

Sponsored by: PNC

THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats

Adapted for the stage by Jerome Hairston

Based on the books by Ezra Jack Keats

Produced by special arrangement with Plays for Young Audiences

January 11 - February 9, 2020

Oh, the magic of a snowy day! Peter is ready to explore the winter wonderland outside - throwing snowballs, making snow angels and the crunch, crunch, crunch of the fresh snow. This imaginative ode to childhood brings to life the heartwarming stories by Ezra Jack Keats. Adventure with Peter as he grows up and explores the wide and wonderful world around him.

Suggested for families with young people ages 3- 7+.

Sponsored by: PNC

YOUNG COMPANY PERFORMANCE PROJECTS AT THE MILWAUKEE YOUTH ARTS CENTER

Young Company Performance Projects are actor-driven presentations using elemental production values. By stripping down to a nearly bare stage, the connection of actor to audience is enhanced, and the words of the play come alive in exciting ways, allowing the First Stage award-winning students to showcase their graduate level skills with full-length material, from Shakespeare to American classics to pieces commissioned specially for them. Supported in part by United Performing Arts Fund.

THE WINTER'S TALE

By William Shakespeare

December 6 - 15, 2019

"It is required you do awake your faith."

False assumptions. Lost children. Truths revealed. Redemption found. Wonders appearing. First Stage's award-winning Young Company brings us this genre-defying tragicomedy from the Bard.

Suggested for families with young people ages 13+.

Sponsored by: United Performing Arts Fund

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

By George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart

Directed by Matt Daniels

May 8 - 17, 2020

At first the Sycamores seem mad, but it is not long before we realize that if they are mad, the rest of the world is madder. Hilarity and mayhem ensues when the freethinking Sycamore's daughter brings her fiancé and his conservative, Wall Street family to dinner on the wrong night. Roar with laughter with the Young Company and their production of this Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy.

Suggested for families with young people ages 13+.

Sponsored by: United Performing Arts Fund

Subscriptions to First Stage go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 8. Flexible Family Packages are priced to make it easier for the entire family to experience the best theater for families all season long. When patrons choose 5 or more playsnext season, they will save up to 50% off single ticket prices, with the best seats offering the biggest discounts. Choose 3 or 4 plays, and patrons will still receive great savings and all the benefits, including free ticket exchanges, an optional flexible payment plan, Theater Academy discounts and more! Find details on the First Stage 2019/20 season, Family Package benefits and how to order, here: https://www.firststage.org/1920.





