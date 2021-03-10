Milwaukee's First Stage Announces AMPLIFY - BIPOC Virtual Short Play Series For Spring 2021

First Stage has announced the creation of Amplify - First Stage's BIPOC Virtual Short Play Series, to be developed and produced throughout Spring 2021. In this new series, three short plays will be created by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) playwrights that center on the young person's point or view, amplifying the voices of these artists and young people throughout the Milwaukee community.

The organization has had a long history of age-appropriate casting and of centering its work on the young person's point of view. Understanding the power of connection that young people feel when they see themselves and their stories on stage, First Stage is excited to begin this series featuring newly commissioned work from BIPOC playwrights and directors.

Artistic Director Jeff Frank shared: "I'm excited to hear new stories from new voices. It's nice to reach out to artists and ask them - what is the story you would like to tell in this moment? - and then offer them a platform to develop and share their stories. This is an opportunity to expand our artistic horizons and expand our audiences' perspective."

Each play will be available on the First Stage YouTube channel. Audience members are asked to register to receive the link to each play prior to its premiere. While making a donation is not required for streaming access, all gifts received will help to support the artists involved in the Amplify series and First Stage's commitment to building an inclusive community. To learn more and to register, please go to:

https://www.firststage.org/amplify

The schedule for Amplify - First Stage's BIPOC Virtual Short Play Series is:

COPPER HORNS IN WATER

By Ty Defoe

Directed by Johamy Morales

Recommended for families with young people ages 8+

Streaming April 16 - May 16, 2021

UNMUTED

By Alvaro Saar Rios

Music and Lyrics by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Directed by Anna Skidis Vargas

Recommended for families with young people ages 10+

Streaming April 30 - May 30, 2021

Title To Be Announced

By Nikkole Salter

Directed by Samantha Montgomery

Streaming May 20 - June 21, 2021

For any additional questions, please call: (414) 267-2961.