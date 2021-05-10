Milwaukee Rep's Tammy Belton-Davis Receives Governor's Tourism Award for Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion

Milwaukee Rep's new ED&I strategic plan REP Forward and Chief Diversity Officer Tammy Belton-Davis received the inaugural Governor's Tourism Award for Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion. The award recognizes demonstrated leadership in raising awareness, or facilitating change, to build a more inclusive and welcoming environment for visitors to Wisconsin. The award was presented on May 6 during the virtual 2021 Wisconsin Governor's Conference on Tourism.

Chief Diversity Officer Tammy Belton-Davis joined Milwaukee Rep's leadership team as one of the first DEAI executive leaders at a cultural organization in the country. Belton-Davis created a plan and systems to ensure that as one of the state's leading performing arts organizations Milwaukee Rep is welcoming and inspirational to all, thereby attracting diverse talent and audiences to Wisconsin. To achieve these goals, the theater launched REP Forward, an extensive internal and external strategic action plan for equity, diversity, access and inclusion.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Governor Evers," said Tammy Belton-Davis. "Before being named chief diversity officer there was a strong commitment from the board, leadership and staff to become a more diverse, equitable and inclusive organization. That commitment has allowed us to create and implement REP Forward, already seeing success in our theater's ED&I journey. I look forward to continuing this important work to make our theater representative of the community we serve for our staff, patrons and the greater community."

As part of Milwaukee Rep's commitment to lifting up marginalized communities, for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month the theater is hosting Making the Invisible Visible: A Celebration of AAPI Culture, Art & Activism. The series features several virtual opportunities to hear from AAPI artists and leaders including a welcome video from stage and screen actor Paolo Montalban; a virtual panel with Milwaukee Rep AAPI artists on May 11 at 7pm CT via Facebook and YouTube Live; and a panel discussion with Milwaukee area AAPI leaders later in the month.

For the first time in over 13 months, Milwaukee Rep returned to live in-person performances with the concert event First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald now through May 23, presented by Artists Lounge Live. Award-winner Roston offers approximately 85 minutes of stories and songs celebrating the sultry swing and playful joy that made Ella an American treasure. Tickets are available now at www.MilwaukeeRep.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.

Milwaukee Rep recently released "REPresentation Matters" a short video featuring Belton-Davis sharing the theater's ED&I vision, REP Forward.

For more information on the 2021 Governor's Tourism Awards click here.