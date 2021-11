Milwaukee Repertory to Offer Front Line Workers $15 Tickets to A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Milwaukee Rep's full ensemble production of A Christmas Carol joyfully returns to the historic Pabst Theater with Lee E. Ernst as Scrooge, November 30 - December 24, 2021. As a way to say thank you to local Front Line Workers, Milwaukee Rep is offering a limited number of $15 tickets to select performances of A Christmas Carol on -

Tuesday, November 30 at 7pm

Wednesday, December 1 at 7pm

Thursday, December 2 at 7:30pm

Tuesday, December 7 at 7pm

Wednesday, December 8 at 7pm

Eligible Front Line Workers (Active Military - including National Guard, Police, Firefighters, EMTs, Health Care Workers) may order these special $15 tickets online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, over the phone (414-224-9490) or in person at the Ticket Office (108 E Wells Street in Downtown Milwaukee) and mention the code GIFT.

Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

Milwaukee Rep favorite Lee E. Ernst takes the lead as Ebenezer Scrooge and joins returning cast members Mark Corkins as Marley's Ghost, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit, Christopher Peltier as Young Scrooge, Jim Pickering as Mr. Fezziwig and Rána Roman as Mrs. Cratchit. New this year is Jordan Anthony Arredondo (Much Ado About Nothing, Oak Park Festival Theatre) as Fred, local favorite Carrie Hitchcock (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) as Mrs. Fezziwig, Kevin Kantor as Ghost of Christmas Past (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Things I Know to be True, Milwaukee Rep) and Aja Wiltshire (Cambodian Rock Band, Victory Gardens) as Belle. The cast also includes Milwaukee Rep's Emerging Professional Residents Isabella Chang, Jamey Feshold, Jared Brandt Hoover, George Lorimer, Kelty Morash, Sophie Murk, Max Pink and Vivian Vaeth.

A Christmas Carol youth ensemble inlcudes Gabriela Bastardo, Phinlee Clarkin, Braden Crothers, Sierra Fuller, Lileth Gayle, Paxton Haley, Zoah Hirano, Liam Jeninga, Rogelio Raul Noriega Joseph, Michael Kostreva, brother and sisters Zachery Lavoe, Zion Lavoe and Ziva Lavoe with Ruth Ohlendorf, Natalie Ottman, Quinn Sison and Lainey Techtmann as Tiny Tim.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and Wells Fargo with Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey. Studio Gear is the Equipment Sponsor.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.