Milwaukee Repertory Theater's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to Present First Sensory Friendly Performance

Milwaukee Rep will present the theater's first Sensory Friendly All Access performance to Much Ado About Nothing on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6:30pm in partnership with Pink Umbrella Theater and Stepping Stone Educational Services. In an effort to make Milwaukee Rep's performances and facilities accessible to all patrons, Sensory Friendly performances are designed to create a welcoming and comfortable arts experience that is intended for people with autism or other social, cognitive and physical challenges that create sensory sensitivities.

Some accommodations incude:

Lower sound levels, especially for startling or loud sounds.

House lights remain on at a low level during the performance.

Patrons are free to talk and leave theirs seats during the performance.

Designated quiet spaces within the theater building.

Limited ticket availability so there is space throughout the theater for standing and movement.

Sensory bags

Story Guide and Social Narrative

"We are thrilled to be able to present our first sensory friendly performance this season with Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing," said Artistic Director Mark Clements. "We value the chance for everyone to see themselves at Milwaukee Rep and experience the art of live theater in a postive and enriching way and are grategul for the generous support of UPAF's Kasey's Fund for giving us the opportunity to expand our accessibilty to the Milwaukee community."

Jenny Toutant, Milwaukee Rep's Chief Education and Engagement Officer says "We are excited to partner with Pink Umbrella Theater to help create an accessible and inclusive experience for all. Their theater does incredible work to provide opportunities for local actors and artists who identify with a disability. We look forward to expanding our work with their insights and guidance to make Milwaukee Rep inclusive for all."

In addition to being Sensory Friendly, the performance will also be Audio Described, Sign Interpreted and feature Captioning. While Milwaukee Rep has routinely offered these services for each show for over 20 years, this will be the first time that Milwaukee Rep has offered all three services for the same performance. The theater will continue to offer these services on the regularly scheduled dates for the production which are - Audio Described Tues. Jan 17; ASL Thurs. Jan 26 and Captioning Sun Feb. 5 Matinee.

Laughter, witty wordplay and 1990s nostalgia come together in this playful and cherished classic, one of Shakespeare's most delightful romantic comedies, Much Ado About Nothing. Fast-flying gossip and thick-headed pride threaten to bring down the bash of the decade as a fairy-tale marriage quickly turns from swoon to scandal. With honor and friendship on the line, sharp-tongue adversaries Beatrice and Benedick put their savage battle of wits (and hearts) on hold to restore order, charting them on a collision course that might just lead to true love. Hilarious slapstick, mistaken identities and a town full of well-meaning (but mostly ridiculous) characters lead to sheer theatrical delight onstage.

Much Ado About Nothing is presented by The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation as part of Milwaukee Rep's Classic Play Initiative. With Corporate Sponsor Rockwell Automation and sponsored in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest, Executive Producers Rebecca and Bryan House, Associate Producers Bob Balderson and the Suzy B. Ettinger Foundation.

Purchase tickets to Much Ado About Nothing at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues - the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.

About Pink Umbrella Theater Co.

Founded in September 2018, the Pink Umbrella Theater Co. provides a creative and innovative environment for those with a range of abilities to experience theater. Classes are taught by professionally trained artists who teach acting, musical theater, improvisation and more. We host two to three professional productions throughout the year. In addition, we offer classes and workshops in partnership with organizations in Milwaukee and surrounding communities, and provide consulting for arts and community organizations seeking to become more accessible and inclusive. www.pinkumbrellatheater.org

Stepping Stones Educational Services

Mary Stones, CEO, has over 20 years experience in special education. Her aim is to empower, educate, train and inspire arts organizations, non-profits, businesses and schools to learn about and embrace Autism and Disability awareness, understanding and acceptance. Mary was first introduced to the world of disability when her son was diagnosed and found that there was a lack of support and guidance that would set him up with success throughout his life. She founded Stepping Stones Educational Services to bring understanding through trainings, consultations, curriculum, workshops and professional development. Mary believes that together, we can create communities that support, empower and celebrate individuals with disabilities. www.steppingstonesed.com