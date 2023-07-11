Milwaukee Repertory Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns for 48th Anniversary, Save Up to 25% During One Day Sale

The production will run November 28 - December 24, 2023, in the historic Pabst Theater.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol returns for the 48th Anniversary, November 28 - December 24, 2023, in the historic Pabst Theater.  Save up to 25% on tickets to Click Here’s A Christmas Carol on Monday, July 24, 2023 when using promotional code DICKENS.  Purchase tickets starting at 7:00am online at Click Here, and starting at 9:00am by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. 

 

Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery, and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope, and redemption.

 

Milwaukee local favorite Matt Daniels returns in the celebrated performance of Ebenezer Scrooge, along with Jordan Anthony Arredondo as Fred, Mark Corkins as Ghost of Marley, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Carrie Hitchcock as Mrs. Fezziwig, Kevin Kantor as Young Scrooge, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit, James Pickering as Mr. Fezziwig, Rána Roman as Mrs. Cratchit, Aja Wiltshire as Belle and Tami Workentin as Ghost of Christmas Past. Ensemble and young performers casting to be announced at a later date.

 

A Christmas Carol is directed by Mark Clements. The creative team includes: music director Dan Kazemi, scenic designer Todd Edward Ivins, costume designer Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting designer Jeff Nellis, sound designer Barry G. Funderburg, original score and music arranged by John Tanner, stage movement by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink, dialect coach Jayne Pink, violence coordinator Reese Madigan, associate director and casting Jonathan Hetler, associate lighting designer Jason Fassl, orchestrations by Larry Moore, stage manager Terry Alexander and assistant stage manager Kimberly Carolus.

 

A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and Corporate Sponsor West Bend Mutual Insurance with Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey, Associate Producer Saints Andrew and Mark Charitable Gift Trust and Equipment Sponsor Studio Gear.

 

For more information please visit Click Here.

 

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues in the Associated Bank Theater Center.  For over seven decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee’s vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive, and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee’s rich diversity.

 


 




