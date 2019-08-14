Milwaukee Repertory Theater Announces Public Talk With Jamie Bernstein

Jamie Bernstein, the oldest daughter of revered composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, will share stories about her family from her memoir "Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein."

She'll be interviewed by writer, and longtime theater critic, Misha Berson, followed by a screening of the documentary "Leonard Bernstein: Larger Than Life" in the iconic Main House of the historic Oriental Theatre. This once-in-a lifetime event is free and open to the public, and is presented by Milwaukee Film, Milwaukee Jewish Federation and Milwaukee Repertory Theater prior to The Rep's production of West Side Story this fall.

Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 7:30 pm. Oriental Theatre, 2230 N. Farwell Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53202. RSVP: http://bit.ly/BernsteinEvent.

The beloved musical West Side Story will make its triumphant Milwaukee Repertory Theater debut in a rare professional production this fall. Two rival gangs struggle for control of their New York City neighborhood. When Tony falls for Maria, the star-crossed lovers find themselves wrenched between their worlds. West Side Story features dances that smolder and sizzle with energy and unforgettable songs including "Maria," "Tonight," "I Feel Pretty" and "America."

West Side Story is based on a conception of Jerome Robbins, with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Milwaukee Rep's production runs September 17 - October 27, 2019 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater and will be directed by Mark Clements. Tickets available online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling 414-224-9490 or at the Ticket Office at 108 E. Wells. St.





