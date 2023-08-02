Milwaukee Rep Shares Construction Timeline for Associated Bank Theater Center Expansion

Milwaukee Repertory Theater has shared that following the conclusion of the 2023/24 Season, the theater plans to break ground in late May 2024 with a targeted grand opening of the new Associated Bank Theater Center in Fall 2025 with a full season of exciting offerings.

During the construction year which coincides with its 2024/25 Season, Milwaukee Rep will continue to fully produce twelve plays, including three plays that will be produced off site. While the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater is under construction, the Powerhouse Theater series will start with an exciting musical at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Dr, Brookfield) and continue with two plays at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall (929 N. Water St, Milwaukee) and two plays in Milwaukee Rep’s Stiemke Studio space, which will remain untouched until May 2025. The four Stackner Cabaret plays, and the two Studio plays will continue in their respective venues.

The 49th Anniversary of A Christmas Carol in winter 2024 will continue its tradition in the historic Pabst Theater.

Play selection for the 2024/25 Season will be announced in February 2024 when more information will be released for current and new subscribers on seating and ticketing. Current Subscribers and donors will have priority access to the best seats in the new Associated Bank Theater Center.

The Powering Milwaukee Campaign to build the new Associated Bank Theater Center will define the standard of theater in Wisconsin for generations to come. The campaign, which is now 90% complete, funds the creation of a new complex, including three state-of-the-art performance spaces, a large, unified lobby providing ample opportunities for community events, a dedicated Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center to serve the theater’s 20,000+ students, an expanded offsite production center employing hundreds of local artisans, and venues with modern audience amenities. Take a Virtual Walk through Associated Bank Theater Center at the link.

Milwaukee Rep’s 2023/24 Season, marking the theater’s 70th anniversary, begins in its current home starting with the World Premiere rock musicalRun Bambi Run in September and featuring twelve full productions in all current three theater venues through May 2024.

To learn more about the Powering Milwaukee Campaign and to get involved, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/PoweringMilwaukee.

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues in the Associated Bank Theater Center. For over seven decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee’s vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive, and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee’s rich diversity.



