Milwaukee Rep Presents WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT

Milwaukee Repertory Theater is partnering with Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel to produce White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, a one-person "theater experiment" by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour.

With no director, no set and no rehearsal, only a sealed script waits onstage for the solitary performer in White Rabbit, Red Rabbit. The result is one-of-a-kind theatrical experience full of surprises where the play stays the same, but the production is entirely new. Performed by theater heavyweights Nathan Lane, John Hurt, Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Nixon and more, it's now Milwaukee Rep's turn to deliver that sealed envelope to Milwaukee's waiting audiences.

Each of the four performances will feature a different Rep favorite: former Rep Emerging Professional Resident Di'Monte Henning (Junk, Milwaukee Rep); Michael Doherty, who will be playing the titular role in Milwaukee Rep's upcoming production of The Nerd; Rep Associate Artist James Pickering, who will be reprising the role of Mr. Fezziwig in A Christmas Carol and Rep Associate Artist Laura Gordon (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep).

The play will run for four performances at the Arc Theatre, a 90-seat black box theater in the new Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel, which opened June 2019.

See White Rabbit, Red Rabbit on the following dates:

Saturday, October 12 at 8pm with Di'Monte Henning

Saturday, October 26 at 4pm with Michael Doherty

Saturday, November 9 at 8pm with James Pickering

Saturday, November 30 at 4pm with Laura Gordon

General admission tickets are priced at $20 for the public and $15 to Rep Subscribers. Tickets can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office, 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.





