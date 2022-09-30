Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Milwaukee Rep Hosts Dinner Dialogue Series For The Community

Learn more about the lineup here!

Register for Milwaukee, WI News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

Milwaukee Rep Hosts Dinner Dialogue Series For The Community

Milwaukee Rep's Education and Engagement Department is thrilled to host a robust Dinner Dialogue Series for the 2022/23 Season for the Greater Milwaukee Community.

Dinner Dialogues will be held surrounding five shows throughout the season where patrons will have the opportunity to discuss in depth themes over delicious food and drinks. Facilitation will be led by Milwaukee Rep's Education and Engagement staff and partners from around the city. The price is $30 per person, please register individually at www.MilwaukeeRep.com/DinnerDialogues

Dinner Dialogue Series dates:

October 17, 2022 Titanic The Musical dinner dialogue
December 5, 2022 Nativity Variations dinner dialogue
February 27, 2023 The Heart Sellers dinner dialogue
March 27, 2023 August Wilson's Seven Guitars dinner dialogue
May 8, 2023 God of Carnage dinner dialogue

The first Dinner Dialogue is centered around Titanic The Musical held on October 17 at 5:30pm at Centraal Grand Café & Tappery (2306 S. Kinnikinic Ave.) with a discussion about power, class and privilege. The evening will feature special guest speaker Melissa Vartanian, Milwaukee Rep's Managing Director. Learn about her family connection to the story, as she is the great-granddaughter of a Titanic survivor.

The series continues with The Nativity Variations Dinner Dialogue on December 5 at 5:30pm at Three Lions Pub (4515 N. Oakland Ave) with discussion about the several ways in which people may celebrate their holidays and the theatricality that may come with them.

More information on venue and time for all other Dinner Dialogues will be announced soon


TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


Milwaukee Rep Hosts Dinner Dialogue Series For The CommunityMilwaukee Rep Hosts Dinner Dialogue Series For The Community
September 30, 2022

Milwaukee Rep's Education and Engagement Department is thrilled to host a robust Dinner Dialogue Series for the 2022/23 Season for the Greater Milwaukee Community.
Milwaukee Art Museum Appoints Chief Curator And Chief Development OfficerMilwaukee Art Museum Appoints Chief Curator And Chief Development Officer
September 28, 2022

The Milwaukee Art Museum has announced two key additions to its senior leadership team: Elizabeth Siegel has been appointed the Museum's Chief Curator, and André Allaire has been named Chief Development Officer.
Save up to 25% to Milwaukee Repertory Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL During Fall One Day SaleSave up to 25% to Milwaukee Repertory Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL During Fall One Day Sale
September 28, 2022

Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol returns to the Historic Pabst Theatre November 29 - December 24, 2022.  Save up to 25% on tickets to Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol on Monday, October 3, 2022 when using promotional code FALL. 
First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2022/23 SeasonFirst Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2022/23 Season
September 28, 2022

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community. Families can enjoy a Sensory Friendly Performance with children who need sensory accommodations, and they can share the experience of seeing family-friendly theater. First Stage's Sensory Friendly Performances are sponsored in part by UPAF Kasey's Fund.
Milwaukee's First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2022/23 SeasonMilwaukee's First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2022/23 Season
September 27, 2022

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community. Families can enjoy a Sensory Friendly Performance with children who need sensory accommodations, and they can share the experience of seeing family-friendly theater.