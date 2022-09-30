Milwaukee Rep Hosts Dinner Dialogue Series For The Community

Milwaukee Rep's Education and Engagement Department is thrilled to host a robust Dinner Dialogue Series for the 2022/23 Season for the Greater Milwaukee Community.

Dinner Dialogues will be held surrounding five shows throughout the season where patrons will have the opportunity to discuss in depth themes over delicious food and drinks. Facilitation will be led by Milwaukee Rep's Education and Engagement staff and partners from around the city. The price is $30 per person, please register individually at www.MilwaukeeRep.com/DinnerDialogues

Dinner Dialogue Series dates:

October 17, 2022 Titanic The Musical dinner dialogue

December 5, 2022 Nativity Variations dinner dialogue

February 27, 2023 The Heart Sellers dinner dialogue

March 27, 2023 August Wilson's Seven Guitars dinner dialogue

May 8, 2023 God of Carnage dinner dialogue

The first Dinner Dialogue is centered around Titanic The Musical held on October 17 at 5:30pm at Centraal Grand Café & Tappery (2306 S. Kinnikinic Ave.) with a discussion about power, class and privilege. The evening will feature special guest speaker Melissa Vartanian, Milwaukee Rep's Managing Director. Learn about her family connection to the story, as she is the great-granddaughter of a Titanic survivor.

The series continues with The Nativity Variations Dinner Dialogue on December 5 at 5:30pm at Three Lions Pub (4515 N. Oakland Ave) with discussion about the several ways in which people may celebrate their holidays and the theatricality that may come with them.

More information on venue and time for all other Dinner Dialogues will be announced soon