Milwaukee Rep Awards $60K to 80 Freelance Theater Artists

Milwaukee Repertory Theater awarded $60,000 to 80 individuals through the Milwaukee Rep Freelance Artist Relief Effort supported by the Rep Rising Emergency Relief Campaign. Over 125 artists applied for the Freelance Artist Relief Effort and 80 were granted awards ranging from $500 to $1,000. Milwaukee Rep's Rep Rising campaign launched to help the theater rebound from the impacts of COVID-19, and to do that, investments in its regional theater artists proved critical to the theater's ability to recover and create the world-class art it is known for.

"A truly great theatre company is ultimately defined by the extraordinary artists that inhabit it, which is why it is so crucial for us to use whatever resources we currently have to meaningfully support them during this catastrophic time for our industry," said Artistic Director Mark Clements. "In order for Milwaukee Rep to rebound strong (when it is safe for us all to do so), and immediately start producing again at the quality level we are renowned for, it is vital that we play our part in preserving the talent pool that is so precious to us. That we are able to do so in such a way right now is a true testament to the amazing generosity and loyalty of our extraordinary trustees and donors who have not wavered in their tremendous support and belief in us while our stages have been dark for so long now."

Special thanks to the Freelance Artist Relief Effort Selection Committee including Chair Diane Dalton (retired Milwaukee Rep General Manager), Maram Samaha (Milwaukee Rep Assistant Production Manager) N'Jameh Camara (Milwaukee Rep Associate Director of Engagement), Deanie Vallone (Milwaukee Rep Literary Director and Associate Artistic Producer) and Amaris Bates (Milwaukee Rep Management Associate) for their thoughtful consideration of each applicant. The eligibility requirements and selection process were as follows:

Eligibility

· Artists who have worked at Milwaukee Repertory Theater in the last five years or who are residents of Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties invited to apply.

· Freelance theater artists working in one of the following capacities: director, designer, actor, stage manager, teaching artist, production artisan, choreographer, coach, musician.

· Applicants had to confirm their status as a working theater professional and provide evidence of professional employment in the theater field during January 2019 - March 2020 (shown on individual or theater website, resume, playbills or other material)

· Applicants had to provide documentation of theater work cancellation and loss of income since April 1, 2020 as a result of COVID-19 in the form of emails/correspondence; contact information for host theatre/presenter/producer; or contact information for agent.

Selection Process

· 80% of allocated award dollars given to artists who have worked at Milwaukee Repertory Theater in the last 5 years.

· Prioritization given to applicants with critical needs as articulated in the application.

· Awards align with Milwaukee Repertory Theater's commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. Artists that are representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity encouraged to apply.

Timeline:

· Applications Released: Wednesday, December 16, 2020

· Application Deadline: Monday, January 11, 2021

· Announcement of Grantees & Checks Sent: Tuesday, January 19, 2021

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com