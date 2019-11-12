Milwaukee Rep Announces 2019 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Families Program Recipient & Mpact Ticket Program Participating Organizations

A timeless story of hope, redemption and the magic of the holiday season, Milwaukee Repertory Theater's adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel A Christmas Carol has been a Milwaukee tradition for over 40 years, playing to over 1.5 million people. In line with Milwaukee Rep's mission to ignite positive change in the Milwaukee community and the enduring message of this holiday mainstay, we are pleased to announce the recipients of Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol Families Program and Mpact Ticket Program for 2019.

This year Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol Families Program, which raises funds for under-resourced families during the holiday season through audience donations at every performance of A Christmas Carol, will benefit families connected with Rep Mpact Pillar Partner COA Youth & Family Centers. For over 100 years, COA Youth & Family Centers has helped low income children and families in Milwaukee reach their greatest potential through its educational, recreational and social work programs. As part of the A Christmas Carol Families Program, Rep staff and volunteers will use the collected donations to purchase and deliver holiday gifts for families served by COA Youth & Family Centers. Remaining funds collected will be donated to COA Youth & Family Centers to support their efforts in the community. In past years, Milwaukee Rep has raised over $40,000 annually toward the program, benefiting such vital Milwaukee organizations as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Journey House, La Causa, Next Door Foundation, Running Rebels, Sojourner Family Peace Center, United Community Center and more.

"Our A Christmas Carol Families Program has become as much a tradition as the show itself," stated Milwaukee Rep Executive Director Chad Bauman. "Over the years, Rep staff and volunteers have given thousands of hours to this program and our audiences demonstrated their generosity year after year, ensuring that families in need are not forgotten during the holiday season. We are thrilled to advance the theme of hope central to the story of A Christmas Carol by raising funds to support local families and the exceptional work of our Pillar Partner COA Youth & Family Centers."

"COA Youth & Family Centers serves 10,000 low income children and families each year," said COA Youth & Family Centers Executive Director Thomas Schneider. "And the families receiving these gifts deeply appreciate this wonderful Christmas support from The Rep and our great community."

In addition to its A Christmas Carol Families Program, Milwaukee Rep provides 2,500 free tickets for A Christmas Carol To low-income and under-resourced families, youth and seniors each year through its Mpact Ticket Program (formerly Tiny Tim Ticket Program). Funded by the Patty and Jay Baker Foundation since its inception in 1993, this program has grown exponentially over the years. This year joining the Baker Foundation in support of the program is Kathleen Seidel. This year's participating organizations are:

Adult & Teen Challenge

AFS-USA

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee

Children's Hospital of Wisconsin

CR-Social Development Commission

Dominican Center

Escuela Verde

Feast of Crispian

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center

Independence First

La Causa, Inc.

Layton Boulevard Gardens

Near West Side Partners

Planning for the Future Program

Safe & Sound

Tamarack Waldorf School

UMOS, Inc.

United Community Center

USO Wisconsin

UW-Extension Waukesha

UW-Waukesha Pre College

A Christmas Carol is presented by Wells Fargo and Jay Franke & David Herro with Associate Producers Gretta Assaly and Molly & Tom Duffey. The Media Sponsors are Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and LocaliQ and the Equipment Sponsor is Studio Gear. Milwaukee Rep is sponsored in part by the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).

A Christmas Carol begins performances November 26 through December 24, 2019 in the historic Pabst Theater. Opening night is set for Friday, November 29 at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office, 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You