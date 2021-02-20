Milwaukee Opera Theatre Presents THE SOUND

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Milwaukee Opera Theatre has announced, The Sound, featuring Zoom Soirees that the company is calling 'Zoirees'!

MOT's second Distance Commission is composed and performed by local violin/cello duo Monique and Chauntee Ross (SistaStrings!). a??The Sound is a fresh music video featuring string virtuosity, ravishing vocals, and...puppets!

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, February 19 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 20 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 21 at 2:00 PM

Friday, February 26 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 27 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 28 at 2:00 PM

*All times Central Standard Time

Learn more at http://www.milwaukeeoperatheatre.org/