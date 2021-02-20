Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Milwaukee Opera Theatre Presents THE SOUND

The Sound is a fresh music video featuring string virtuosity, ravishing vocals, and...puppets!

Feb. 20, 2021  
Milwaukee Opera Theatre has announced, The Sound, featuring Zoom Soirees that the company is calling 'Zoirees'!

MOT's second Distance Commission is composed and performed by local violin/cello duo Monique and Chauntee Ross (SistaStrings!). a??The Sound is a fresh music video featuring string virtuosity, ravishing vocals, and...puppets!

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, February 19 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, February 20 at 7:30 PM
Sunday, February 21 at 2:00 PM

Friday, February 26 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, February 27 at 7:30 PM
Sunday, February 28 at 2:00 PM

*All times Central Standard Time

Learn more at http://www.milwaukeeoperatheatre.org/


