Milwaukee Opera Theatre And All In Productions Present PRELUDES
Milwaukee Opera Theatre unites with All In Productions for the first time to present PRELUDES, a musical fantasia set in the mind of Sergei Rachmaninoff by the creators of Broadway's NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. Delving into the composer's troubled psyche, PRELUDES deftly blends the classical and contemporary in a meditation on ambition, failure, and lilacs.
Music, Book, and Lyrics by Dave Malloy
Stage Director: Jill Anna Ponasik
Music Director: Ruben Piirainen
Featuring Alaina Carlson, Bill Jackson, Gage Patterson, Joe Picchetti, Ruben Piirainen, Jenny Wanasek
Friday, March 20 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, March 21 at 2:00 PM
Monday, March 23 at 7:30 PM
Wednesday, March 25 at 2:00 PM
Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 PM
Friday, March 27 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, March 28 at 2:00 PM
Woman's Club of Wisconsin
813 E Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee
Tickets on sale now!
$32 Premium Reserved | $28 General Admission | $18 Student, Artist
To purchase, call (800) 838-3006 or order online at https://rach.bpt.me