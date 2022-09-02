Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? This Month

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) has announced full casting and production details for WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? by Brian Quijada and directed by MCT's Artistic Director Brent Hazelton. WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? opens Saturday, October 1st at 8pm. Preview night is set for Friday, September 30th at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased via the MCT website, milwaukeechambertheatre.org/tickets or by calling 414-291-7800.

Brian Quijada's play WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? is an exploration of identity--how we cannot begin to flourish until all the parts of our identities are living in harmony and how hard finding that harmony can be in a contemporary America full of narrow personal and cultural definitions. An elementary school history lesson on Rosa Parks ignites in a young Latina living at the crossroads of cultures a search for her place in American history-and her place in her own family as an aspiring musician. Part play, part concert, and all heartfelt journey of self-discovery, this one-of-a-kind theater experience blends Hip-Hop, spoken word poetry, and traditional solo performance with a live score.

WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? features one of Milwaukee's most revered musicians and 2021 Milwaukee Arts Board Artist of the Year, Kellen "Klassik" Abston. Klassik makes his debut and crossover into the theatre world by creating an original, never-heard-before score for the production and playing it live onstage at every performance. Isa Arciniegas makes her MCT debut in the lead role of solo performer Bee. A multi-talented Chicago-based actor/singer/percussionist, Isa has appeared at The Goodman Theatre (THE WOLVES), and Victory Gardens (HOW TO DEFEND YOURSELF), among many others, and MCT is thrilled to introduce her to Milwaukee audiences.

"I am ecstatic to finally share this heartfelt, celebratory, stand-up-and-cheer story with Milwaukee. At its core, BUS is a family story about the intersection of identity and community-how people make places and place in turn informs so much of who we are as people," said MCT Artistic Director Brent Hazelton. "Anyone who has ever been challenged to make the parts of who they are fit together will find something to relate to in Bee's journey. Isa's tremendous craft and skill and human ebullience make her the perfect performer for this story, and Kellen's score is some of the freshest, most exciting music I have heard composed for the theater in a long time. What's not to love-you get an exceptional story and a brand-new Klassik album performed live onstage at the same time!"

Some of Milwaukee and Wisconsin's most renowned theater artists join Hazelton and Abston on the WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? creative team: Jason Fassl (Scenic and Lighting Design), Jazmin Aurora Medina (Costume Design), Madelyn Yee (Properties Design) Josh Schmidt (Sound Design), Emily Wright (Stage Manager), Sydney Smith (Assistant Stage Manager), Cedric Gardner (Stage Movement Director), and Ck Ledesma (Cultural Consultant).

"I was looking to expand my multi-disciplinary skill set," said Abston. "In honor of my late father Robin Abston's legacy, a Milwaukee-based actor and performing artist, I'm embracing the serendipity and exuberance that being a part of this production has offered."

"I have been a fan of Quijada's work since I first moved to Chicago in 2010," said Arciniegas. "I have seen him perform this piece before back in 2015 or so. To be able to speak his words and story is a dream come true, and I feel so grateful to be given this opportunity. BUS changed my life, and I am certain that with the team we have behind this production, we will be able to capture our audiences in the same way."

WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? is supported by Executive Producers Dwight and Marleen Morgan, and Producer Sandra Zingler. For this production MCT is also thrilled to partner with Radio Milwaukee, HYFIN, and Latino Arts on HERE2PLAY. Through live scene readings, music, food, and community discussions, HERE2PLAY is a unique event that provides a sneak peek into an MCT play shared by the cast or creative team. "As we continue to center the community this season, HERE2PLAY offers a new and exciting way to create interest and activate new experiences through the art of theatre," said MCT Marketing Director Nicole Acosta. "We will be offering five HERE2PLAY events this season, one for each production and at various locations throughout Milwaukee, all free and open to everyone!"