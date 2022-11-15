Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents MISERY Beginning This Week

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has announced full casting and production details for MISERY adapted by William Goldman from the novel by Stephen King and directed by MCT's Artistic Director Brent Hazelton. MISERY opens Saturday, November 19th at 8pm. Preview night is set for Friday, November 18th at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased via the MCT website, milwaukeechambertheatre.org/tickets or by calling 414-291-7800.

Adapted from one of the best-loved horror novels of the 20th Century, MISERY's stage adaptation blends the best of King's book and Goldman's own screenplay for the beloved film starring Kathy Bates and James Caan into a fast-paced, darkly comic thrill ride. Rescued from a car crash that leaves him unable to walk, novelist Paul Sheldon wakes in the secluded home of Annie Wilkes, his self-proclaimed number one fan. But doting convalescent care quickly turns into unhinged rage when Annie learns that Paul's latest novel includes the death of her favorite character-and Paul is left to fight for his life if he has any hopes of escape. Whether you're a newcomer to the story or a devoted fan, this spine-tingling, tense cat-and-mouse theater experience will grip you until the very end.

"Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has a long history of producing fantastic literary adaptations," said MCT Data and Communications Associate Josie Trettin. "I'm excited that we're continuing this commitment this season, and with a true novelty treat for Milwaukee audiences: Stephen King on stage. There won't be anything else like it on stage this winter. I'm looking forward to audiences having the chance to dive more deeply into the psychology of these terrific characters-and giving them a few scares, too!"

MISERY features Milwaukee and MCT favorites Kelly Doherty and Jonathan Wainwright in the iconic roles of Annie and Paul. Doherty returns to MCT after appearing previously in CREVE COUER. Wainwright continues his long association with MCT, having appeared in THE GOOD FATHER. They are joined by Christopher Elst in his MCT debut as Buster, the local sheriff.

"Kelly and Jonathan are glove fits for Annie and Paul, as if King wrote the roles with them in mind," said Hazelton. "I've admired Kelly and her work since I met her when she was graduating from UW-Whitewater, and I'm thrilled to finally have the chance to collaborate with her directly after so many years. She's truly a Milwaukee theater treasure. Jonathan is so well-known to MCT and to Milwaukee audiences generally, and it's a real treat to be creating this work with him; his attention to craft is unparalleled and serves so well the incredibly demanding nuance that the script requires. And Christopher Elst is one of the real unsung heroes of our Milwaukee theater community, impacting dozens of shows a season as an actor, producer, and intimacy and violence choreographer."

The MISERY creative team is made up of all-local artists. Help us continue our mission of employing local creatives by buying local this holiday season. A ticket to MISERY supports local theatre and the artists who help put these stories on stage! Joining Hazelton on the MISERY creative team: Lisa Schlenker (Scenic Design) Noele Stollmack (Lighting Design), Trinae Williams-Henning (Costume Design), Madelyn Yee (Properties Design) Josh Schmidt (Sound Design), Emily Wright (Stage Manager), Josh Hart (Assistant Stage Manager), and Christopher Elst (Fight Choreographer).

"In creating this character, I didn't want her to just be a two-dimensional bogeyman, but rather a real person with hopes and dreams just like everyone else," said Doherty. "Reaching the heart of Annie and figuring out what makes her tick has been such a thrill and a challenge and I cannot wait to share it with everyone."