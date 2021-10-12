Milwaukee Ballet Will Return to the Stage With CONNECT

a??Milwaukee Balleta??leaps back into action this month with Connect, the first production of its 2021/22 Season of Inspiration. This contemporary dance program unites three choreographers from around the world for a vibrant celebration of creativity and movement that will take center stage at the Marcus Performing Arts Center October 28-31, 2021. This will be the organization's first performance at the venue in nearly two years.

"Connect adds to our legacy of continually presenting new, innovative dance, and felt like a fitting show to make our triumphant return to the Marcus Performing Arts Center," said Milwaukee Ballet Artistic Director Michael Pink. "The audience can expect an eclectic and thoroughly entertaining evening of work that will delight enthusiasts and newcomers alike, and I can't wait to welcome everyone back to the theater."

The program features original works from New York City-based choreographer Darrell Grand Moultrie and Australian dancemaker Danielle Rowe. To round out the trio, Italian choreographer Mauro de Candia returns with Purple Fools, which Milwaukee Ballet premiered in 2012. Pink noted, "Purple Fools stands out for its wit and theatricality. Connect was the perfect opportunity to bring it back to Milwaukee."

Connect will be Milwaukee Ballet's first performance at the newly renovated Marcus Performing Arts Center since The Nutcracker in December 2019. The organization presented four small-scale productions at its Baumgartner Center for Dance in addition to digital experiences last season while navigating the challenges of the pandemic.

This production of Connect was aptly named to signify the organization's opportunity to reconnect with audiences on a larger scale.

"People are searching for experiences to make them feel connected and inspired again. As artists, this is when we leap into action with performances that will elevate them from the everyday and leave them feeling energized," explained Pink. "Every program in our Season of Inspiration was conceived to do just that."

World Ballet Day Livestream

Milwaukee Ballet invites fans to catch a glimpse of what they will see in Connect via Livestream for World Ballet Day, October 19, 2021. The day will feature an insider's look into rehearsals via the organization's Facebook page.

The Choreographersa??

Dancer, choreographer, and former artistic director Mauro de Candia is one of the most distinctive Italian artists working today. His accolades are numerous, including winning First Prize at Milwaukee Ballet's Genesis competition in 2011 and being twice named Choreographer of the year by Europe's Tanznetz Magazine.

Choreographer Darrell Grand Moultrie is acclaimed for his versatility. He remains in great demand, presenting world premieres at American Ballet Theatre, Jacob's Pillow, and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in the past year. His new work in Connect marks his fourth collaboration with Milwaukee Ballet following Vital Sensations (2006), the world premiere of FREQUENCIES LIT (2011), and Simply Sammy, featuring the music of Sammy Davis, Jr. (2013).

Danielle Rowe enjoyed a celebrated career as a Principal Ballerina with Australian Ballet before becoming a distinguished choreographer, widely praised in publications from Culture Vulture to The San Francisco Chronicle. Her dance film, Wilis in Corps-en-tine, for The Australian Ballet was recognized in Vogue magazine as "one of the best things to come out of quarantine." Connect marks her first visit to Milwaukee Ballet.

Ticketsa??

Connecta??runsa??October 28-31, 2021, at Marcus Performing Arts Center.a??To order tickets, call 414-902-2103, or visita??milwaukeeballet.org. Discounts are available for seniors, college students, and groups.a??

The performance schedule is as follows:a??

• Thursday, October 28, 7:30 pma??

• Friday, October 29, 7:30 pma??a??

• Saturday, October 30, 7:30 pma??

• Sunday, October 31, 1:30 pma??