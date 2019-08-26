Milwaukee Ballet Supports #ballet4boys With Free Boys' Class

Milwaukee Ballet has joined the international ballet community in speaking out against negative stereotypes about boys in ballet following the viral response to Lara Spencer and her faux pas on Good Morning America last week.

Artistic Director Michael Pink said this has been an uplifting weekend for male dancers as the community of dance fans has supported them.

"It's a shame that in 2019 we still have to reiterate that ballet is for everyone. This art form took shape in the 17th century, when a French King - who was himself a ballet dancer - started the Paris Opera Ballet. Boys learning ballet is as old as the art form itself," explained Pink.

Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy hosts two classes specifically for boys and is offering a week's free trial for any boys in the community wanting to try it for the first time.

Boys gain flexibility and coordination through ballet classes that transfer equally to artistic and athletic endeavors.

Pink continued, "We have many wonderful female dancers in our School & Academy and company, but we need more boys!"

Interested families should contact Milwaukee Ballet at 414-902-2149 or connect@milwaukeeballet.org to discuss boys' class and to learn more about ballet.

Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy begins fall classes on Tuesday, September 3. Boys classes take place at the new Baumgartner Center for Dance in the Third Ward.





