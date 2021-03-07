Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Milwaukee Ballet Sells Out In Person Tickets For TO THE POINE

To the Pointe features classical masterpieces led by Jules Perrot's incomparable Pas de Quatre.

Mar. 7, 2021  
Milwaukee Ballet Sells Out In Person Tickets For TO THE POINE

Tickets for Milwaukee Ballet's To The Point have sold out, for their limited, in-person event. However, virtual tickets are still available.

To the Pointe features classical masterpieces led by Jules Perrot's incomparable Pas de Quatre, which will be performed in its entirety. Additional work from the classics includes the pas de trois from Swan Lake and a Le Corsaire pas de deux.

The production also features a classical world premiere from Artistic Director Michael Pink set to Sergei Prokofiev's Classical Symphony, as well as Chopin Etudes from Resident Choreographer Timothy O'Donnell, set to the composition of the same name.

To the Pointe runs February 25-28 and March 4-7 at Milwaukee Ballet's Baumgartner Center for Dance. Tickets are on sale at milwaukeeballet.org.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
AlIce Ripley
AlIce Ripley
Danny Quadrino
Danny Quadrino
Bethany Tesarck
Bethany Tesarck

Related Articles View More Milwaukee, WI Stories
BWW Review: Take Comfort in the Classics with MILWAUKEE BALLETs TO THE POINTE Photo

BWW Review: Take Comfort in the Classics with MILWAUKEE BALLET's TO THE POINTE

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Set To Open THE WAY SHE SPOKE Photo

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Set To Open THE WAY SHE SPOKE

First Stage Announces 27th Annual Make Believe Ball Photo

First Stage Announces 27th Annual Make Believe Ball

Milwaukee Rep to Reopen in April with In-Person Performances Photo

Milwaukee Rep to Reopen in April with In-Person Performances


More Hot Stories For You

  • Nightwood Theatre and Native Earth Performing Arts Present EMBODYING POWER AND PLACE
  • Dovercourt House Dance Hub Forced to Close After 21 Years
  • WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT to be Performed as Part of Let There Be Theatre
  • Why Not Theatre's RISER Expands To Edmonton