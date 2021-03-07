Milwaukee Ballet Sells Out In Person Tickets For TO THE POINE

Tickets for Milwaukee Ballet's To The Point have sold out, for their limited, in-person event. However, virtual tickets are still available.

To the Pointe features classical masterpieces led by Jules Perrot's incomparable Pas de Quatre, which will be performed in its entirety. Additional work from the classics includes the pas de trois from Swan Lake and a Le Corsaire pas de deux.

The production also features a classical world premiere from Artistic Director Michael Pink set to Sergei Prokofiev's Classical Symphony, as well as Chopin Etudes from Resident Choreographer Timothy O'Donnell, set to the composition of the same name.

To the Pointe runs February 25-28 and March 4-7 at Milwaukee Ballet's Baumgartner Center for Dance. Tickets are on sale at milwaukeeballet.org.