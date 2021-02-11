Milwaukee Ballet Prepares For Return To The Stage

Milwaukee Ballet today announced it will open its doors to approximately 50 people per show for the first time in a year as it brings world-famous works back to the City later this month.

City of Milwaukee Order 4.4 relaxes gathering restrictions from 10 people to 25% of capacity and gives the organization new opportunities to overcome the challenges of COVID-19.

"Returning to the stage during this pandemic is like recovering from injury. Rehabilitation is slow and steady, you must commit to a goal and keep working diligently towards it. That's what we're doing here at Milwaukee Ballet," explained Artistic Director Michael Pink.

Milwaukee Ballet made a step towards returning to live performances in December 2020 with an abbreviated adaptation of The Nutcracker, presenting 26 shows to 10 subscribers per performance at its new Baumgartner Center for Dance.

"We went into that production knowing the audience size would be small, but our dancers were grateful to perform live, and we were committed to providing inspiration to those who were comfortable joining us at the theater," Pink said.

He added, "We resumed operations in our School & Academy in July 2020 and to date have experienced zero transmission. This fact, combined with our run of The Nutcracker: Short & Sweet with no incident, gives us confidence in our proven health and safety protocols. Now, we need those in the community who feel comfortable attending in-person to support us."

Milwaukee Ballet's next production, To The Pointe (Feb 25 to March 7), offers audience members an up-close look at the technical expertise of its dancers and excerpts from world-famous classical ballets.

"This is an opportunity to safely escape from the everyday for 60 minutes and remember the joy of live performance," Pink noted. "Additionally, it will be a true treat to see this many iconic works in one program."

Milwaukee Ballet's health and safety protocols, developed by its own committee in consultation with the City of Milwaukee, require masks in Baumgartner Center for Dance for all audience members, dancers, and staff at all times. The show is one hour with no intermission.

To the Pointe will also be filmed and available On Demand thanks in part to support from United Performing Arts Fund Kasey's Fund.

For full details of Milwaukee Ballet's reimagined 2020-21 Season, visit www.milwaukeeballet.org.

Ticket Information

TO THE POINTE

February 25-March 7

Baumgartner Center for Dance and On Demand

128 N Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

In-Person: Main Level: $70 | Loge: $55

On Demand: $20 for 72-hours access. $30 for VIP access that includes bonus videos.

Tickets on sale now. Call Milwaukee Ballet's box office at 414-902-2103 or buy online.