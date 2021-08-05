Matt Leibham Joins Milwaukee Repertory Theater as Chief Financial Officer

Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman will welcome Matt Leibham as the new Chief Financial Officer at Miwaukee Rep after a nationwide search conducted by Arts Consulting Group. Prior to joining Milwaukee Rep, Leibham worked for Milwaukee World Festival Inc. (which produces Summerfest) in numerous capacities for over 14 years including Controller, Director of Financial Operations and Director of New Revenue Development. Milwaukee Rep's current CFO Mark Wyss will retire later this summer.

"We are excited to welome Matt Leibham to the team as Milwaukee Rep's new CFO," stated Chad Bauman, Executive Director. "His experience in the entertainment nonprofit world is invaluable. We look forward to capitalizing on his strengths as we work together to position the theater as an anchor in the industry and community at large as we fully reopen this season."

"I look forward to being part of a great team at Milwaukee Repertory Theater that supports the organization's mission and core values," said Matt Leibham. "With this role, I hope to help maintain the financial strength of the organization so it may continue to be an incubator of new work and an agent of community change."

Leibham joins Milwaukee Rep's leadership team which consists of Artistic Director Mark Clements, Executive Director Chad Bauman, Managing Director Melissa Vartanian-Mikaelian, Chief Diversity Office Tammy Belton-Davis, Artistic Producer Laura Braza, Director of Produciton Jared Clarkin, Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Fulton, Chief Development Officer Chuck Rozewicz and Chief Education and Engagement Office Jeny Toutant.

