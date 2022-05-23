Matt Daniels to Star as Scrooge in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep has announced that beloved Milwaukeean Matt Daniels will perform the role of Scrooge in the 2022 production of A Christmas Carol in the historic Pabst Theater November 29 - Decemebr 24, 2022. Trained at Juilliard, Mr. Daniels previously appeared in Titanic The Musical, Junk, Guys and Dolls and Man of La Mancha at Milwaukee Rep. He has extensive acting and directing credits across Wisconsin and Milwaukee Rep is thrilled he is taking on such an iconic role in Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition.

Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Mark Clements. The production features music direction by Dan Kazemi, set design by Todd Edward Ivins, costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting design by Jeff Nellis and sound design by Barry G. Funderburg, original music scrore and music arrangements by John Tanner, stage movement direction by Michael Pink and dialect coach Jayne Pink.

The best seats at the best prices for A Christmas Carol are available with a Subscription to Milwaukee Rep. Purchase a Subscription at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. Group tickets are available for parties 10+ by calling 414-290-5340. Single Tickets go on sale in July 2022.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and West Bend Mutual Insurance Company with Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey, Associate Producer Saints Andrew and Mark Charitable Gift Trust. Studio Gear is the Equipment Sponsor.

For more information please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.