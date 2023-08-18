Marquette University Celebrates 100 Years Of Theatre With 2023-24 Season

Marquette Theatre has announced its 2023-24 schedule of performances, themed “Celebrate!” in honor of 100 years of theatre at Marquette and the 50th anniversary of the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre, 1304 W. Clybourn St., which will once again host all performances.

The season begins with two shows presented in Marquette Theatre's Second Stage Series: “A Piece of My Heart” and “The Servant of Two Masters.” It continues with the award-winning “All in Timing” and concludes with Stephen Sondheim's “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Tickets are available now for all shows through the Click Here. For more information about performances, please contact the Helfaer Box Office at (414) 288-7504 or helfaer.boxoffice@marquette.edu.

The Second Stage Series was first launched in the 2021-22 season, presenting two shows in rotation. These shows are presented in a minimalist style, with intimate seating and are designed to put the acting in the spotlight.

A Piece of My Heart (Sept. 29-30, Oct. 5, 7-8)

By Shirley Lauro

“A Piece of My Heart” is the story of Vietnam, told by the women who served. The true stories of six courageous women and their struggle to make sense of a war that irrevocably changed them and a nation that shunned them. This powerful drama portrays each young woman before, during and after their tour in the war-torn nation.

“A Piece of My Heart” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

The Servant of Two Masters (Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 4, 6-7)

By Carlo Goldoni

When a hungry servant realizes that working for two masters could ensure him double the food, he tries to do the job of two men while working desperately to conceal his plot from both employers. Carlo Goldoni's comedy classic features lost love, mistaken identity, ravenous servants and lots of mix-ups. This play was adapted into the critically acclaimed “One Man, Two Guv'nors.”

All in the Timing (Nov. 10-12, 16-19)

By Davie Ives

A hilarious combination of vignettes, this critically acclaimed winner of the John Gassner Playwriting Award combines wit, intellect, satire and just plain fun. This production showcases the work of multiple guest artists and students.

“All in the Timing” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (April 14-16, 20-23)

Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

This excitingly dark musical by Stephen Sondheim tells the tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after 15 years of wrongful imprisonment to seek revenge against the judge who ruined his life. Assuming the pseudonym of Sweeney Todd, he forms a sinister partnership with his neighbor, Mrs. Lovett, selling “locally sourced” meat pies.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

