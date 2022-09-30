Marquette Theatre To Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, October 7-16

Marquette Theatre will present "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," from Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre.

In this wildly funny and touching musical, six awkward tween-age spelling champions compete to be the best. As we learn about each contestant, they learn that winning (and losing) isn't everything. Dust off your dictionary and expect to laugh out loud with this fun-filled, Tony Award-winning show.

The show will run October 7, 8, 13, 14, 15 at 7:30 p.m. and October 9, 16 at 2:30 p.m.

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Tickets are available for purchase through the Marquette Theatre ticketing webpage. For more information about performances, please contact the Helfaer Box Office at (414) 288-7504 or helfaer.boxoffice@marquette.edu.