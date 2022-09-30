Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marquette Theatre To Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, October 7-16

Dust off your dictionary and expect to laugh out loud with this fun-filled, Tony Award-winning show.

Register for Milwaukee, WI News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  
Marquette Theatre To Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, October 7-16

Marquette Theatre will present "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," from Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre.

In this wildly funny and touching musical, six awkward tween-age spelling champions compete to be the best. As we learn about each contestant, they learn that winning (and losing) isn't everything. Dust off your dictionary and expect to laugh out loud with this fun-filled, Tony Award-winning show.

The show will run October 7, 8, 13, 14, 15 at 7:30 p.m. and October 9, 16 at 2:30 p.m.

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Tickets are available for purchase through the Marquette Theatre ticketing webpage. For more information about performances, please contact the Helfaer Box Office at (414) 288-7504 or helfaer.boxoffice@marquette.edu.


TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


Milwaukee Rep Hosts Dinner Dialogue Series For The CommunityMilwaukee Rep Hosts Dinner Dialogue Series For The Community
September 30, 2022

Milwaukee Rep's Education and Engagement Department is thrilled to host a robust Dinner Dialogue Series for the 2022/23 Season for the Greater Milwaukee Community.
Milwaukee Art Museum Appoints Chief Curator And Chief Development OfficerMilwaukee Art Museum Appoints Chief Curator And Chief Development Officer
September 28, 2022

The Milwaukee Art Museum has announced two key additions to its senior leadership team: Elizabeth Siegel has been appointed the Museum's Chief Curator, and André Allaire has been named Chief Development Officer.
Save up to 25% to Milwaukee Repertory Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL During Fall One Day SaleSave up to 25% to Milwaukee Repertory Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL During Fall One Day Sale
September 28, 2022

Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol returns to the Historic Pabst Theatre November 29 - December 24, 2022.  Save up to 25% on tickets to Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol on Monday, October 3, 2022 when using promotional code FALL. 
First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2022/23 SeasonFirst Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2022/23 Season
September 28, 2022

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community. Families can enjoy a Sensory Friendly Performance with children who need sensory accommodations, and they can share the experience of seeing family-friendly theater. First Stage's Sensory Friendly Performances are sponsored in part by UPAF Kasey's Fund.
Milwaukee's First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2022/23 SeasonMilwaukee's First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2022/23 Season
September 27, 2022

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community. Families can enjoy a Sensory Friendly Performance with children who need sensory accommodations, and they can share the experience of seeing family-friendly theater.