Marquette Theatre Presents THE LIGHT In Inaugural Voices Included For People Of Color Theatre Production, April 22-30

Marquette Theatre will present Loy A. Webb's "The Light," the inaugural production in its Voices Included for People of Color (VIP) Theatre company, Friday, April 22, to Saturday, April 30, at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre.

The VIP Theatre company directly serves people of color and minoritized individuals who self-identify as theatre creators in all areas of theatre. VIP Theatre seeks to provide performance and career building opportunities for the Marquette and Milwaukee theatre communities; professional artists of color serve as role models for students and alumni.

Led by director Marti Gobel and assistant director Malaina Moore, the entire production crew for "The Light" comprises people of color.

"The Light" introduces audiences to Rashad and Genesis on what should be one of the happiest days of their lives, but their joy quickly unravels when ground-shifting accusations from the past resurface in this gripping two-character drama. Can their relationship survive the growing divide between them over who - and what - to believe? "The Light" is a reckoning that unfolds in real time and peels away the layers of truth, doubt, pain, and, ultimately, the power of love.

Tickets prices range from $12 for students up to $25 for General Audience and are available for purchase online through Marquette Theatre's online box office service.

For more information, call the Helfaer Theatre Box Office at (414) 288-7504 or visit the Helfaer Theatre Box Office website.

"The Light" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.