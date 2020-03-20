Marcus Performing Arts Center Closes to the Public Through April 12

Marcus Performing Arts Center will close to the public through April 12:

In accordance with statewide guidance regarding the COVID-19 virus the Marcus Center will be closed to the public through April 12, including all Box Office walk-up windows, administrative offices, and the Morning Glory Gallery. We will continue to monitor the situation and extend the closure as needed. All performances scheduled through April 12 have either been cancelled or postponed.



All patrons holding tickets to Marcus Center events will be contacted directly via email regarding the status of any event that is being cancelled or postponed.



Additionally, The Marcus Center is working closely with our resident partners as they also announce cancellations or postponement of events scheduled to be at the Marcus Center in the near future. All patrons with questions or concerns around Milwaukee Symphony, First Stage, Milwaukee Ballet or Florentine Opera events should contact the organization directly.



We are navigating an unprecedented situation in real time, and ask for your patience. We will be in touch as soon as possible with more information on the status of impacted events. Marcus Center Box office staff is available to answer questions from10am - 5pm, Monday-Friday, at 414.273.7206.



We appreciate the leadership of our public officials and will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves to ensure the health and well-being of our audience, staff, cast and crew before anything else.



We look forward to welcoming patrons back into a clean and safe gathering space for our community to enjoy the shared experience of seeing stories unfold live on stage. Thank you for your patience and your continued support.





