The event is on Friday, June 16.

Apr. 11, 2023  
Marcus Center Presents the 18th Annual BASH in June

In a one-of-a-kind arts and culture event, Milwaukee-area business and community leaders will come together for the 18th Annual BASH on Friday, June 16 to raise funds for the Marcus Performing Arts Center's education and community engagement programs. Honorary Chairs for the 18th Annual BASH are Janan and Waleed Najeeb and Cindi and Damani Short. Award honorees are community influencer Betsy Corry, dynamic leader Tarik Moody, and dedicated philanthropists the Peck Foundation, Milwaukee, LTD. The evening will include an exclusive performance from multi-talented actor, singer, and songwriter Cheyenne Jackson.

New this year, the event will include a cocktail reception with interactive food stations, entertainment, and beverages throughout the building. A live auction, program, and exclusive performance from Cheyenne Jackson in Uihlein Hall will culminate the celebration. A versatile and celebrated performer, Cheyenne will share a thrilling and exclusive evening of music highlighted by powerhouse showstoppers, musical gems, and more.

The program will include the presentation of the Annual iMPACt Awards to the following distinguished honorees:

  • Visionary iMPACt Award to the Peck Foundation, Milwaukee LTD for their philanthropic commitment to advancing and amplifying the arts in Milwaukee;
  • Community Legacy Award to Betsy Corry for her long-standing dedication and mentorship to the Milwaukee arts community throughout her career at First Stage;
  • Dynamic Leadership Award to Tarik Moody for the leadership, advocacy, and service he has provided in the launch of HYFIN, Radio Milwaukee's new Urban Alternative channel and his work in building partnerships throughout the community.


MPAC Vice President of Development Megan Huse is excited about the changes to this year's BASH. "This year's format changes celebrate the Marcus Center's commitment to serve as an arts and cultural anchor in the community. We are opening the full building to interactive food stations and entertainment, allowing us to bring more of the community together to celebrate and support the arts at this important fundraising event."

Funds raised from The BASH support the Marcus Performing Arts Center's community engagement and educational programs. These programs increase access to the arts in our community as well as provide opportunities for youth to engage with the arts in meaningful, educational ways. Annually, MPAC's engagement programs serve over 12,000 children from the Greater Milwaukee Region who have limited or no access to the performing arts.

Early Bird single tickets are available for the special discounted price of $250 until May 15. Single tickets purchased after May 15 will be $300. Sponsorships are available ranging from $3,000 to $25,000. Performance-only tickets are available for $100. 18th Annual BASH tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online.




