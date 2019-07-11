MYSO to Tour Ireland July 14-23

The Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO) will embark on a performance tour of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland from July 14 -23, 2019. Performances will take place in the cities of Belfast at the renowned Ulster Hall, in Wexford at the National Opera House, and in Dublin at the famed National Concert Hall, which has become the center of music and culture in Ireland.

On the podium for the touring Senior Symphony will be Music Director Margery Deutsch who has held that role since 1987. Her tenure has expanded MYSO's reach internationally, having led tours throughout the world including China, Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Canada, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Scotland, Argentina, and Uruguay, as well as in the United States.

Eighty-nine musicians and 34 adults will be going on tour. For some of the young musicians, this will be their very first time on an airplane.

Linda Edelstein, Executive Director of MYSO, says, "It's a great learning experience for our young musicians. They connect with people in a foreign country through the universal language of music and expand their vision of what is possible for themselves and their futures."

Since 1956, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO) has been nurturing, challenging, and inspiring young minds through music, profoundly changing lives and our community for the better. MYSO has grown from one orchestra and 30 students to become the largest after-school youth orchestra in the country, and one of the most respected. We serve 1,000 of the area's young musicians, ages 8-18, who come from more than 200 schools, 60 communities, and as many as 14 counties throughout southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. We reach an audience of 25,000 annually through more than 100 public performances.

Today we offer more than 40 ensembles and enrichment training options, ranging from symphony and string orchestras, and jazz and steel pan bands to music theory, composition, and international tours, providing quality musical experiences for a wide range of skill levels.

For more information about MYSO and its many programs, please visit myso.org.

Ms. Deutsch has held of the role of Music Director for the Senior Symphony at MYSO since 1987. Named Professor Emeritus in 2012, Deutsch served as Director of Orchestras and Professor of Conducting at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) from 1984-2012. She currently serves as Music Director of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's University Community Orchestra, an ensemble of over 125 musicians ranging in age from 12 to 88.

In great demand as a guest conductor, clinician, and adjudicator, Ms. Deutsch has more than thirty years of experience on the podium. She has worked with professional, community, youth, and high school orchestras and has traveled the world, performing in over a dozen countries on four continents.

A native New Yorker and Regents Scholar, she holds a Master of Music degree in Orchestral Conducting, a Master of Arts degree in Musicology, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Flute and Vocal Performance.





