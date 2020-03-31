MY FAIR LADY, MISS SAIGON, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Milwaukee Engagements Canceled

The remaining engagements of the Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Season will not be able to proceed as planned. Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, MISS SAIGON, and the previously postponed engagement of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG are canceled.



If you have tickets for an upcoming performance, you will be contacted directly by your point of purchase to outline your options, which include credits, refunds, or a donation.

The Marcus Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit institution and relies on both ticket sales and contributed revenue for all operational needs related to our artistic and educational mission. We ask those in a position to help to consider donating the value of their tickets to support programs that promote our community and introduce new audiences to the arts.



Refunds are only available for tickets purchased directly through the Marcus Center or Broadway Across America. We are not responsible for the refund practices of secondary ticket providers or other sources.



All organizations thank you for your understanding, patience, and continued support. When we are able to resume performances, we look forward to welcoming you back to the theater to enjoy the shared experience of seeing stories unfold live on stage.





