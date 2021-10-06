Luminare Announces 2021 Concert Tour Coming To Marcus Performing Arts Center

Experience a Christmas Concert Event that will take you on a powerful visual and musical journey. Re-imaginings of Christmas Classics as well as brand new music will arouse your senses and emotions, leaving you feeling the joy and majesty of the most wonderful time of the year!



John Blasucci, founder and creator of LUMINARE, announced that the group will be ringing in the holiday season with their tour, "THAT STAR" from December 3, through December 18, 2021. Blasucci says, "Music fans can expect a high energy concert filled with beautiful visuals and a fun, evocative story of the season."



Experience the music that is destined to become a hallmark of the holidays and a tradition for the entire family!



LUMINARE Christmas, live in concert in 2021!



LUMINARE will perform live one night only on December 17 at 8pm at the Marcus Performing Arts Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. Tickets go on sale October 8 at noon. Ticket information is available at https://www.marcuscenter.org/show/luminare



Drawing from his many years as Keyboardist for Dennis DeYoung (STYX) and Lead Keyboardist for Mannheim Steamroller, John Blasucci and LUMINARE have created a new and exciting musical experience that will take audiences on an unforgettable journey through the holiday season and beyond.



LUMINARE consists of members with a musical pedigree including: Rock of Ages, Blue Man Group, Dennis DeYoung (STYX), Mannheim Steamroller, AMERICAN IDOL, THE VOICE, as well as International Credits including Orchestra Sinfonica del Conservatorio Guiseppe Tartini di Trieste and Camerata Strumetale Italiana



To connect with LUMINARE, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/luminaremusic

or at www.LuminareChristmas.com.