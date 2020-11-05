Live Performances For Milwaukee Rep's JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL Cancelled

Performances were set to begin December 1.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and in response to the City of Milwaukee's Public Health Order establishing Phase 4.2 of the Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely Plan, Milwaukee Rep has cancelled all live performances of Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol set to begin December 1. Through a unique partnership with the play's creator, HMS Media and the talented artists involved in this project, the full production will be executed just as it would be for a live performance, filmed and distributed digitally worldwide.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the safety of our artists, patrons and staff has been our top priority," stated Executive Director Chad Bauman. "To reopen safely, we needed to develop robust COVID-19 safety protocols and the virus spread in our community must be under control. We accomplished the first with a safety plan developed in consultation with leading doctors and epidemiologists, becoming one of the first theaters endorsed by all major unions to reopen for indoor performances. Unfortunately, the environment in which we operate is beyond our control and conditions are not appropriate to reopen at this time."

Milwaukee Rep will fully execute the production of Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol by Tom Mula from the building of a set, creation of sound and light cues, the development of a unique soundscape created by foley artist Dan Kazemi and the spellbinding performance of Lee E. Ernst. Once complete, HMS Media, a 20-time Emmy Award-winning multimedia company specializing in the broadcast of live performance, will record Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol with multiple, high-definition cameras and produce a digital recording that can be streamed worldwide.

"While it is heartbreaking that we must cancel live performances, I am excited about the opportunity to keep our artists employed during this exceptionally difficult time and give our patrons the opportunity to experience the incomparable Lee E. Ernst in this innovative take on Dickens' classic," said Artistic Director Mark Clements.

Patrons who purchased tickets to a live performance will automatically receive a full refund. Tickets to stream the digital production will be available for $20 per household. The exact date of when streaming will become available and how to purchase tickets will be announced soon.

Milwaukee Rep looks forward soon to having an environment that supports the return to live performances using its nationally recognized safety protocols.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com

