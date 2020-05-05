Liberty Dance Center Offers Virtual Classes and More to Keep Kids Active

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

WDJT has reported that Liberty Dance Center in Waukesha is finding ways to bring their classes online and keep kids active during the pandemic.

Liberty Dance Center Owner Kate Moody shared:

"Dance lessons teach life lessons and this couldn't be more true right now. We're really focusing on persistence, making a quick pivot when life throws you a curve ball... We are realizing as teachers now how much we rely on energy of our students and when you're in person you can you can hear the kids' voices, you can high five," Moody said.

Registration to sign up for summer dance sessions opens soon. For more information visit: https://www.libertydancecenter.com/dance-programs-registration/

